Look forward to Dawnofanewday

RACE 1 (1,400M)

(1) I’VE GOT WINGS ran fairly over shorter but may relish longer.

(8) KITTYBOYS GIRL lost no marks when second to Zinikele in her first run on Poly.

Even chance (3) TWO MINDS was not suited by trip last time. May prefer shorter.

(4) SUCH A CRACKER could be over her right distance. Go close.



RACE 2 (1,000M)

Both (4) VALIENTE and (5) ADDIENA are on a roll and will be looking to make it three in a row.

(1) IRON BARK was forced to go to the front last time. Should run another cracker from gate No 1.

(3) BECKONING BEAUTY should be right there on her last run.



RACE 3 (1,700M)

(1) WILDSTYLE has run one fair race on the Polytrack. He also has the No. 1 draw.

(5) ROY’S DOMINO was only a head behind (8) UNCLE LUCKY when the pair made good improvement but the former is 1kg better off. They could fight it out.

(7) AFROPOLITAN hated 2,300m on turf last time. Improved run is expected back on this surface.

(6) VIHAAN’S GREY was beaten in that but looks capable of better.



RACE 4 (1,700M)

(3) STRAIGHT UP improved over 2,000m last time. Respect.

(2) IN AURO may have gone flat second-up after a rest. Improver.

(5) CAESURA recorded his eighth career win last time and could make it nine.

(7) BEND THE RULES and (8) COROMANDEL have mixed form. More is needed for their next win.



RACE 5 (1,900M)

(1) JUST VIRGINIA finished ahead of a few decent sorts. Can step up.

(3) BELL JAR made good progress last time and has drawn better. (10) MALCOLM’S DREAM (won well) and hat-trick-seeking (12) AMERICAN STYLE must go in.



RACE 6 (1,600M)

(8) DAWNOFANEWDAY stretches to a new grade after easy win. Up to it but has drawn widest.

(6) GREENGROWTHELILACS ran a cracker on the Poly last time. Can go well again first-up.

(4) AQUAE SULIS can score on the surface as she is still in good nick.

(5) LILLYBELLE is the dark horse.



RACE 7 (1,400M)

(1) PRINCE VIHAAN was beaten a neck by Khanyisa Indlela, who went on to run another decent race straight after. The form line to beat.

(4) PREEMPTIVE STRIKE finally won his second race last time. He could bag another.

(5) AMERICAN DREAM scored a fighting win at his maiden but is back after two months. Should be sharper after the short break and has strong claims.

(9) MASTER OF LAW is none too consistent but has, more than once, shown decent potential. He has to overcome the widest gate.



RACE 8 (1,200M)

(6) BLUSH OF DAWN was backed when taking a big drop in class and almost pulled it off. She can get it right this time.

(1) HATTA caught the eye against males in her last start. She has drawn gate No. 1 and could reward connections with a second win.

(4) WINTER JOURNEY is also overdue. Must respect.

Watch out for Silvano mare (2) QUEEN MERCURY who, while erratic, did win a nice race at Scottsville.