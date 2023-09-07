Look out for Law Of Success in last

Race 1 (1,000m)

Either of the two debutantes has the ability to win, especially (7) CHASING HAPPINESS.

(1) ZOOM LADY has been costly to follow but could finally crack it.

(3) BEST INTENTIONS could get into the fight for honours.

(4) GOTCHA BUZZ could make the frame.

Race 2 (1,450m)

(9) MY LADY SOUL was heavily backed to make a winning debut but was beaten by inexperience. She should go one better.

(1) CALL TO GLORY was a hot favourite in her last three starts but filled only the minor placings. She needs some luck to score.

(8) LADY LENNOX could take home a cheque.

(3) SHAMPIMPI disappointed last time but could feature.

Race 3 (1,450m)

(5) SAGE KING just needed his last run. From his pole draw, he could be difficult to overhaul.

(3) SPRING WILL COME will not be far off on their recent meeting.

(2) MOOLA MAN won on debut as a gelding and will come on.

(6) DUNGEONS will be ideally suited to this course and distance.

Race 4 (1,450m)

Despite 62kg on his back, the versatile (1) WILLIAM ROBERTSON cannot be ignored.

The up-and-coming (3) EYE OF THE PROPHET, who is ripe and ready, can capitalise on the 3.5kg pull in weight.

(9) RUNNING RIFLES is ready to test himself in this company. He is fit, has a handy weight and the form has been franked.

(2) BINGWA and (4) CAPTAIN PEG are no slouches but could need their prep runs.

Race 5 (1,450m)

(5) MO JIVE races for his new yard. Blinkers are off. Each-way chance.

(3) FOSTINOVO was never travelling last time when eighth but he is a lot better than that.

(11) EMPORIUM can improve and the track should suit.

(10) RAIN OR SHINE is capable.

(4) CLARKSON cannot be ignored for the honours.

Race 6 (2,600m)

(6) AMERICAN GRAYSON won his last two starts. This will be only his fifth outing. He is on the up.

He narrowly beat (2) BREEZE OVER over this track and trip and is still 1kg better off.

(1) BATTLEGROUND beat (7) ABSOLUTE VALUE by 2 3/4 lengths last time but is 1.5kg worse off. It could get close between them.

Race 7 (1,800m)

(1) PEWTER SKY had an off-day last time. With 1.5kg off his back, he could bounce back.

Stable companion (7) INNER SENSE comes off her maiden win and has scope for improvement.

(2) BLACK LIGHTNING won well last time and could go in again.

(3) ROMEO’S MAGIC enjoys this track and trip and should give an honest showing.

Race 8 (1,200m)

(5) LAW OF SUCCESS is running well, winning two races recently. If covered until late, the mare could mow them down.

(3) AMPERSAND is looking for three wins from three starts over this course and distance.

(1) TURBO TOWER is improving with racing. Looking for further.

Look for a better effort from (2) VIVA DE JANEIRO. He should enjoy this track.