Look out for some Magic Moments on the turf

RACE 1 (1,400M)

(1) GLOBAL MARK is holding form and should contest the finish yet again.

(3) CHASING CHEETAHS has run well already twice at this course and has a winning chance.

(11) SURYAVARMAN has the stable jockey in the irons and this gelding may have just needed the last run and could go one better with improvement expected over this distance.

Both (7) ADMIRALS CHANCE and (8) HORSEY are from Alan Greeff’s yard and they will have winning chances in this race.

RACE 2 (2,000M)

(1) MAGIC MOMENTS has been a disappointment in two local starts but must be given a winning chance now that he is returning to the turf.

(2) LIBRAN LANA is battling to win a race but could earn some more money.

(3) MANSOORIYA battles to finish off her race but has had a few of these rivals behind her previously and deserves a winning turn.

(4) GOLDEN GRACE was not far behind Mansooriya when they met and could be fitter this time.

(7) DREAM STAR steps up in distance and has a place chance.

RACE 3 (2,000M)

(1) WILDEST DREAMS has a terrible draw but does arrive at the top of her game and has a winning chance.

(2) MASTERS QUEEN was only run out of it late last time. The step-up in distance is a query but she has won on the turf and must be included in all bets.

(3) MARIA’S WORLD makes her local debut and could improve.

(4) GET IT DONE is in good form and must be given the utmost respect. A definite quartet candidate.

(8) DUTCHESSBERNEDETTE and (14) SPACE ODDITY are also capable of running well if in the mood.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(1) YOU KNOW WHO is versatile distance wise and was not at all disgraced last time out. He should be right there at the finish once again.

(2) TARANTINO was a disappointment last time but loves this track and is capable of an upset.

(3) FERRARI ICE is course-and-distance suited and is clearly better than the last run.

(4) STONE COLD could be better than his recent runs would suggest and could earn some minor money.

(5) WAITING FOR SUMMER and (6) GAVEL STRIKE are coming off fair runs and must be considered.

(8) STORM COMMANDER faces a tough task but could play a minor role.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(1) PRINCESS KALISI has always been stretched over 2,000m so her last run is best ignored. Her form around this 1,600m is good and she has a winning chance.

(2) CALANDRA has lost her way of late but could sneak a minor place.

(3) GOLIGHTLY, has been a disappointment in her recent runs but does have a good jockey and an improved run is likely.

(5) WINGS OF FIRE is in good form and has a winning chance.

(4) IRISH WILLOW has to be considered a possible winner if showing her best side.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(1) BOLD STRIKE has been good of late and another big run from pole position looks on the card.

(2) SEATTLE BEAT could cause an upset returning to the turf.

(3) IL LUNGO probably needed the return run and a much better effort is likely.

(7) GLOBAL BEAT has improved with each run so could have more on offer.

(11) MY BOY REECEY could enjoy the drop in distance and has a winning chance in a competitive-looking race.

RACE 7 (1,000M)

(1) INHERIT THE RAIN was a bitter disappointment last time. That run is probably best ignored as he was taken to the worst going.

(2) WHATEVER NEXT has returned to his best form after blinkers were applied and he should run well once again. These two are a decent hand for Alan Greeff. Rival trainer Gavin Smith has two decent sprinters taking them on.

(5) STRANGER DANGER has been very effective over this particular course and distance but is returning from a break.

(10) CRUISE CONTROL is up in class but has been impressive when in the mood. Must be included in those novelty bets.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

(2) MY AMI BEACH shows pace and could sneak in and win this.

(4) EUROPEAN SUMMER is holding form and deserves respect.

(5) MISS ROSE is speedy but this 1,200m is a question mark for her.

(6) BOUQUET is holding form and must be considered.

(7) SOUTH WESTER is improving and could be ahead of her rating.

(10) MY MIA won nicely on local debut and can place here.

(14) CONKER THE WORLD is back on the turf and should improve on her last run.

(17) MADAME PATRICE looked an unlucky loser last time out and could win if able to reproduce that effort.