Looking forward to the next Faiz

Apprentice jockey Faiz Khair screaming at Last Samurai (No. 7) as he urges him to the line for a narrow win over Filial Dragon (Koh Teck Huat) in the Class 4 Division 1 race (1,200m) on Dec 17.

Faiz Khair does fall in with the consensus that jockeys need strong arms to steer 500kg of horseflesh around at 65kmh.

But to the Singaporean second-year apprentice jockey, his Achilles heel was quite literally in his lower limbs.

Rather tall for a rider, the 29-year-old felt his 1.67m height and “curled” back cramped his style and posture in the saddle. As is the worldwide trend, a more crouched seat is believed to make for better aerodynamics.

Faiz, who rode only one winner in 101 rides at his rookie year in 2022, cannot cut his legs off, that he knows.

So, he worked on his quads, hamstring and calf muscles instead – and without hitting the gym.

The much-improved 2023 results of five winners in 134 rides were testament to his hard work and determination. He was rewarded with a first career double from long shot Smart Gambit and Last Samurai on Dec 17.

“I feel I’ve improved in my riding, I can sit lower in the saddle now. My legs are stronger,” he said.

“I’ve got a round curled back when I ride. That didn’t help, so I had to strengthen my legs to overcome that.

“I didn’t work out on my legs at a gym. I rode more horses in trackwork and races, and put in a lot of effort in the legs.

“I ride the mechanical horse, too, but the real practice comes from race riding. I now have more confidence in my riding.”

Trainer Kuah Cheng Tee is becoming a bit of a milestone supplier to the Choa Chu Kang resident. Faiz’s first winner in his 77th ride came aboard Kuah’s Maximilian in a modest Class 5 event on Sept 10, 2022.

Now the trainer of the second pin of Faiz’s first brace with Last Samurai ($35) scraping home by a head in the $50,000 Class 4 Division 1 (1,200m), Kuah will not need to search high and low for a handy 4kg claimer.

“Faiz has really improved a lot of late. I like the way he settles his horses now, and he also has a lot more confidence,” he said.

“I actually use him a fair bit. He rode Last Samurai well at his last start, and I put him back on today.

“I told him the field was quite strong and he has to go forward from the good draw or sit second.

“Last time this horse lost to Taling Pling by 1½ lengths. I was quite surprised he beat him today.”

Faiz was a little less taken aback by the US-bred five-year-old’s tenacity as the closers came swooping down.

“When I rode him at his last start, another horse took over in the straight, and he switched off. He then got on the bit again, and came back,” said Desmond Koh’s apprentice.

“He was much better today. No horse came to disturb him, but he was very keen.

“At the 600m, he was still keen and I was holding him back and taking my time with him.

“It’s only in the straight that he slackened off a bit, but he was always in front, even when the others came in. He fought back very well.”

Getting led back to scales for a second time in a day was a novel experience for him, but he was not letting the success go to his head.

“I’m happy I rode my first double, but I’m still learning,” he said.

“I’m not even thinking about next year. I just want to try my best and ride as many winners as possible.”

Faiz’s opening winner Smart Gambit ($231) might have shocked many in the $30,000 Class 5 race (1,000m), but not too long ago, he was all the rage.

Then trained by ex-Kranji trainer Michael Clements as Leg Day for the Gandharvi Stable, the son of Shalaa was considered a certainty on debut in a Restricted Maiden race in June following a 5¾-length barrier trial romp.

The even-money favourite was a costly failure. He ran slightly better second-up, but was snapped up by Richard Lim’s owner Everest Racing when Clements stopped training on Sept 30.

Except for one third place, the other two runs must have left his new connections wondering if they had made a smart investment.

But the fourth attempt turned out to be right on the money.

“The trainer told me to let him jump where he is comfortable, and he is a bit lazy,” said Faiz.

“He was very keen. At the 400m, the other horses were coming back on us, so I switched him to the outside and I then did my best.”

