Lor harbours HK derby hopes with Beauty Live

Beauty Live winning with jockey Matthew Poon astride at Sha Tin on Saturday. It was the Frankie Lor gelding’s second victory from three starts.

HONG KONG • Trainer Frankie Lor’s Beauty Live preserved ambitious hopes of a BMW Hong Kong Derby tilt with a stout victory in Saturday’s Class 3 Peach Blossom Handicap over 1,400m at Sha Tin.

Rated 62 after his last-start victory in Class 4, the Shamus Award gelding finished powerfully under jockey Matthew Poon to give Lor hope that the lightly raced talent can reach the BMW Hong Kong Derby over 2,000m on March 20.

Aware that the privately purchased griffin would need probably two more wins to boost his rating to a sufficient level to warrant selection in the HK$24 million (S$4.13 million) classic, Lor will next try Beauty Live over a mile.

“I will race him one more time to see if he can get more of a rating, maybe try him over 1,600m next start. I think he can handle a little bit further, no problem,” said Lor, after Beauty Live improved his record to two wins from three starts.

“I was worried about the draw and he jumped slow, so we took him back and we were a little bit lucky in the straight.”

Earlier, Lor scored with the Zac Purton-ridden En Pointe, who defied a charging Plikclone and top weight of 133lb (60.45kg) to secure the Class 4 Daffodil Handicap over 1,400m.

“Just maybe (one more) stride and maybe he loses,” said Lor, reflecting on the short-head margin.

“This time, he needed to carry a big weight. Maybe, later on, he will get over more distance.”

Lor’s brace has cut John Size’s lead in the trainers’ championship to two – 47-45 – on a day which featured long-priced winners, while Karis Teetan – who bookended the meeting – and Jerry Chau shared riding honours with a double.

Teetan closed the programme in style aboard Tony Cruz’s California Ten, winner of the Class 2 Rose Handicap over 1,600m.

“He’s had setbacks, this horse,” Cruz said, before outlining an uncomplicated plan for the Rock Of Gibraltar gelding.

“Whatever the next mile is, he’ll be in it.”

Revitalised by a recent visit to Conghua, Hong Kong International Sale graduate Divine Era broke through for Jimmy Ting and Teetan in the Class 5 Azalea

Handicap over 1,400m. He led virtually all the way.

“At the sale, I thought ‘this is a real good horse’. But he’s been a bit disappointing, but to still get a win is okay,” said Ting.

David Hayes attributed Miracle Victory’s second successive Sha Tin victory to growing maturity, after the son of Astern prevailed for Chau in the second section of the Class 4 Daisy Handicap over 1,200m.

“He’s done a great job this season as a gelding, we’ve always had a good opinion of him. Leading into today, I thought the favourite (Golden Empire) might be too good for us and, for him to beat, I might have underestimated him,” said Hayes of his 25th winner of the season.

“As a two-year-old colt, when it got tough, he just gave up. Now, he really puts in. He’s quite a genuine horse.”

Chau sealed a double with an inspired ride on Skyey Supreme for Francis Lui in the Class 4 Cineraria Handicap over 1,650m on dirt.

He steered the seven-year-old to the lead on a leisurely pace, as the Henrythenavigator gelding posted his fourth win from 35 starts.

“Back in Class 4, on the dirt, and he likes to lead,” said Lui, pointing to the three decisive factors apart from Chau’s clever tactical manoeuvre. - HKJC