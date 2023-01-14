Lor hopes to build up his 4YO Classic Series arsenal

The highly rated Keefy heads champion trainer Frankie Lor's bid for the HK$48 million (S$8.15 million) Four-Year-Old Classic Series, which kicks off with the HK$12 million Hong Kong Classic Mile (1,600m) on Jan 29.

HONG KONG Bidding to bolster his already formidable Four-Year-Old Classic Series achievements, trainer Frankie Lor will attempt to strengthen his 2022/23 arsenal when stablemates A Pal and Can’t Go Wong clash in Sunday’s Class 2 Yuen Long Handicap over 1,400m at Sha Tin.

Lor’s band of contenders for the lucrative HK$48 million (S$8.15 million) series, which kicks off with the HK$12 million Hong Kong Classic Mile over 1,600m on Jan 29, is headed by 100-rater Keefy.

But the reigning Hong Kong champion trainer is also hoping A Pal (78) and Can’t Go Wong (76) can secure handicap rises with strong performances in Race 10 on Sunday.

Leading this season’s trainers’ championship 29-25 from Tony Cruz, Lor believes A Pal can improve on his game second to Chris So’s impressive Super Sunny Sing over 1,400m at Sha Tin on Jan 1.

“Last time, he went good and also the time before, when he ran fourth. I will try to get more ratings points for him,” said Lor.

“At this stage, I will leave the cheekpieces on him because it’s still 1,400m.

“I think 1,600m will be okay. But, when it’s 1,800m and 2,000m, I will probably take the cheekpieces off or he might be too keen.”

In only his sixth season as a trainer, Lor has swiftly compiled an envious Four-Year-Old Classic Series record, notably through 2019 Hong Kong Classic Mile and BMW Hong Kong Derby (2,000m) winner Furore, 2019 Hong Kong Classic Cup (1,800m) victor Mission Tycoon and 2021 Hong Kong Classic Cup winner Healthy Happy.

A Pal, who raced in the same interest as Furore, will jump from barrier 11 under Derek Leung, while Can’t Go Wong starts from Gate 3 for Matthew Poon.

The Lor pair are among four four-year-olds taking on older rivals in Sunday’s finale.

The others are the Caspar Fownes-trained Galaxy Witness, who will be partnered by Hugh Bowman from barrier 13 and John Size’s Tuchel, who is resuming and will jump from Gate 14 under Zac Purton. - HKJC