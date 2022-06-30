Lor on top but Size still matters

HONG KONG • Frankie Lor refuses to believe the battle with John Size is over, despite edging to a seven-win buffer in the Hong Kong trainers’ championship after My Ecstatic’s authoritative victory at Happy Valley on Tuesday night.

Lor is attempting to land the championship for the first time. He holds an 87-80 cushion over 11-time champion Size with only five meetings left in the season.

“We still have five meetings left and I will keep on trying to win as many races as I can,” said Lor.

“My old boss (Size) will not give up. He is a top trainer, so I must keep trying.”

My Ecstatic’s blistering victory in the Class 3 Jervois Handicap (1,650m) not only enhanced Lor’s already buoyant prospects, but also preserved Derek Leung’s hopes of snaring the Tony Cruz Award for the best-performed home-grown jockey.

In a rich vein of form, Leung has 44 wins for the season – trailing only Matthew Chadwick (49) and Vincent Ho (46), both of whom rode winners on the card.

In something of a rarity, neither Zac Purton nor Joao Moreira rode a winner to leave Purton nursing a 129-127 margin, while Karis Teetan took riding honours with a double as eight different trainers shared the spoils on the night.

Douglas Whyte and Lyle Hewitson combined for their 17th victory in tandem this season, with Equaletta Blitz’s emphatic win in the Class 3 Cleverly Handicap (1,000m) to close the gelding’s campaign in style.

“This horse has just come to hand the last six weeks, he’s really changed,” said Whyte after the Equiano five-year-old clocked 56.68sec for the journey.

“He’s enjoying what he’s doing and Lyle has really got a good partnership with him.

“I didn’t think he would be where he was, but he clearly jumped positive (from barrier 10) and he was able to sit in a prominent position.

“It was the winning move. When jockeys ride with confidence, they can do those sorts of things.” - HKJC