Lord’s Command puts up dominant display

Lord's Command (Manoel Nunes) leaving daylight behind at his thumping win in a Kranji barrier trial on Tuesday. Sabah Win (A'Isisuhairi Kasim) takes second place, five lengths away, with Magic Master (Bernardo Pinheiro) finishing third.

Should trainer Richard Lim stick to his plan to race Lord’s Command in the Class 4 Division 1 sprint over 1,200m on Sunday, you might consider having something riding on the newcomer.

In preparation for that Kranji debut in that $50,000 race, Lim sent the Shalaa four-year-old for a trial on Tuesday morning.

Well, what do you know? Lord’s Command came away from it with flying colours.

Not only did he demolish his rivals when winning by five lengths, he did it in fine style, clocking 59.99sec for the 1,000m.

Sure, he just made it under the minute mark. But it was an inspiring piece of work – especially for the faithful on track for the gallops.

They were witness to a Kranji newbie showing us just what the future could hold for him.

Manoel Nunes was in charge of the reins in that trial, and Lord’s Command cleared the gates rather effortlessly.

With another of Lim’s newcomers, Magic Master, holding the lead and Sabah Win making him go a-gallop, Lord’s Command seemed happy playing the stalking game.

But not for long. Making a beeline for the 600m marker, Lord’s Command hit the front and seemed to relish the long and wide expanse of track in front of him.

Of course, Sabah Win tried to make a race of it. But Lord’s Command swatted him off like he was a pesky fly.

A furlong from home and it was all over. Lord’s Command kept putting more distance between himself and the pack. He eventually coasted home by five lengths.

The David Kok-trained Sabah Win – who also has a date with the starter in the Class 5 1,200m sprint on Sunday – held on for second, three parts of a length in front of Magic Master.

While many were impressed with the show put up by Lord’s Command, it was not unexpected.

After all, the four-year-old arrived at Kranji as a seasoned performer, having raced 12 times in Australia.

On six of those occasions, he finished second when known as Shalatin, including that last-start effort at Goulburn on Feb 5 when he looked the winner until beaten narrowly at the post.

In all, Lord’s Command collected in excess of $250,000 from his six runner-up showings.

By the look of things, he has settled in nicely and should be a lively one in Sunday’s sprint.

So remember the name – Lord’s Command. If he is as good as his run in the trial seems to suggest, it could be a name that might soon be rolling off your tongue.

Lim would go on to saddle another winner at the trials. That was when Fortune Changer took the second of three hit-outs.

The More Than Ready seven-year-old was not as fleet-footed as his stablemate in the opening trial but he did win with some degree of authority.

Ridden by Krisna Thangamani, Fortune Changer was last on settling and, for a while there, it looked like he was just going to be happy taking in the scenic surroundings.

But, like in a race, things can change fast and furiously – like in the case of Fortune Changer.

One moment he was out of it. The next, he was right in the mix and gunning for glory.

That turn of tempo came at the furlong marker where Fortune Changer went into overdrive.

Racing widest of the lot, he put on wings over the final flurry. When asked to go by Krisna, Fortune Changer swept to the front and was going away when winning by half a length.

War Room took second, with the highly-respected Silent Is Gold holding down third spot.

It was not the fatest of gallops – Fortune Changer ran out the trip in 1min 01.73sec. But it would have given hope to his connections, who have had to endure watching their galloper race 14 times without success.

Fortune Changer has yet to show up in a race in the 2023 season. When you next see his name in a race card, you might want to give him a second glance.

Or, maybe even, a third. His day in the spotlight is long overdue.

The trial also saw apprentice Clyde Leck make an appearance.

Yet to be legged up in a race at Kranji, after being granted a permit to ride until the end of the season, Leck was on the David Kok-trained City Gold Galaxy, who took fifth spot in the trial won by Fortune Changer.

In fairness, the All Too Hard five-year-old was never asked to do much. He led the field into the final stretch but was eased off in the run to the line.

City Gold Galaxy will contest the Class 4 race over the mile. It is a tough assignment but that run at the trials would have trimmed off some of the rough edges.

It will be his fourth appearance in a race. Do not expect miracles but he could add value to those novelty bets.