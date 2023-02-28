Loriz set for 2nd straight success

The Ricky Yiu-trained Loriz scored all five wins over the Happy Valley 1,200m, including his last start on Feb 1. He has hit form again after a lapse and should continue his winning ways in Race 3 on Wednesday night. PHOTO: HKJC

Race 1 (1,650m)

6 Our Creed has been racing well without winning. He was squeezed between runners last start. Without that setback, he would have finished much closer. He gets his chance from an ideal draw.

5 Jolly Honour has improved sharply across his past two runs. He is going to be in the finish if he can reproduce either of those efforts.

7 Quorum has hit his straps. He closed into third last start, doing enough to suggest that a win is near.

12 Moonluck gets a light weight and has claims. Keep safe.

Race 2 (1,650m)

2 Exuberant has found his mark and looks close to another win. He should get a few favours from the draw. Apprentice Jerry Chau has been in superb form for trainer Danny Shum.

10 Just Great Two looks better than his form suggests. He closed off with plenty of merit last start and is open to improvement as he continues to get over more ground.

3 Robot Warrior is knocking on the door. Jockey Zac Purton’s booking bears close watching.

6 Peak To Peak mixes his form but his past capabilities are worth consideration.

Race 3 (1,200m)

11 Loriz bounced back to score a fluent comeback victory – his fifth – last start. He rises in grade but his previous four victories were in Class 4. Now that he has come right again, he could snare back-to-back triumphs. What is more, all his five successes were over 1,200m at Happy Valley.

9 A Americ Te Specso is nearing a first win. He gets an ideal draw with Purton up. He is doing everything right.

12 Happy Trio slots in light and is already a winner this term. This grade is not a concern and the booking of Karis Teetan is a plus.

2 Lucky Gold has consistency on his side. He will get his chance under the red-hot Vincent Ho, who won the Group 1 Citi Hong Kong Gold Cup (2,000m) on Golden Sixty and the Hong Kong Classic Cup (1,800m) on Super Sunny Sing at Sha Tin last Sunday.

Race 4 (2,200m)

10 Starship Eighty closed off impressively without luck last time. The step-up in distance is a big plus. With an ounce of luck, he should mount a very big challenge.

7 Management Folks is in form and holding his condition, especially as a winner three runs back.

11 Ai One was gallant in defeat last start. He has yet to win but his recent form suggests that the trip will suit.

4 Vincy has experience on his side.

Race 5 (1,200m)

5 Further Forward was a beaten favourite on debut under Purton. He was squeezed for room. Forget that run.

1 Righteous Arion is classy and was charging home last time. He was an impressive winner two runs back.

6 Joy Coming makes his debut. He has done well in his preparation but it is best to watch the market.

10 Snowalot should find the right spot. He has been knocking on the door for a while.

Race 6 (1,200m)

8 Fortune Carrier is in the right vein of form this season. He should get a few favours and his consistency can be rewarded.

2 Hoss scored an impressive win last time under Purton. He stormed home from the rear. He will most likely have to do the same again after drawing Gate 11.

1 King Eccellente is a two-time winner from his last three starts. Remaining in Class 4 suits.

12 Miracles mixes his form but slots in light.

Race 7 (1,000m)

9 Seasons Wit has done everything right ahead of his debut. He showed a stack of speed in his latest trial. With luck, he can shape as the winner, especially with Purton riding 2lb (0.9kg) over.

5 Equaletta Blitz mixes his form but this course and distance regularly tends to be his go. He just needs to offset the wide draw.

8 Harmony Fire turned his form around last time. He seems to be back on track.

2 California Deeply appears to have plenty of rating points in hand.

Race 8 (1,650m)

9 Leslie is a classy operator. His best can overcome this group. He rises in distance but his latest efforts suggest that it will suit him. The one to beat.

2 Gallant Waking gets his final chance to qualify for the BMW Hong Kong Derby selection. He would need to win, which connections will be trying to ensure.

4 Zone D knows how to be both competitive and consistent. The wide draw is a slight hindrance, though.

7 Casa Cosmo is lightly raced but improving with each outing.

Race 9 (1,200m)

9 Howdeepisyourlove is still learning his craft but he has already shown that he is an impressive youngster. He is the one to beat with the right run. He should have won his last two starts.

4 Seizing The Moment mixes his form but has his fair share of class. Gate 1 is very ideal.

2 Armour Eagle needs to offset barrier 12 but he did exactly that when winning two runs ago. He has claims.

12 Dinkum gets his opportunity. He can return to form.

*Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club