Loves Only You, indeed

Loves Only You beating Hishi Iguazu (No. 4) to give Japan a 1-2 finish in the Hong Kong Cup.

The classy mare Loves Only You continued her international rout with a narrow win in the HK$30 million (S$5.25 million) Hong Kong Cup, beating equine countrymate Hishi Iguazu by a short head to give Japan a 1-2 finish.

Hong Kong’s Russian Emperor finished third, three-quarters of a length behind.

The Yoshito Yahagi-trained Loves Only You was fresh from her history-making victory in last month’s US$2 million (S$2.7 million) Group 1 Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf in America.

In April, she beat yesterday’s Hong Kong Vase winner Glory Vase in the HK$25 million Group 1 FWD QE II Cup under Hong Kong jockey Vincent Ho, who won the Hong Kong Mile on superstar Golden Sixty yesterday.

Jockey Yuga Kawada kept Loves Only You fourth yesterday, as Hong Kong’s Ka Ying Star battled up front with the Irish pair of Mac Swiney and Bolshoi Ballet.

Russian Emperor darted to the front shortly after straightening. Hishi Iguazu moved up from second last to issue the challenge. But Loves Only You produced more between them late to win in 2min 00.66sec. She paid $13 in Singapore.