Low draw puts Oliver in good stead

Race 1 (1,400m)

(10) MONUMENTAL did not enjoy a smooth trip at his win last time but sliced through the field like a smart sort. It will pay to follow him.

(1) MY GOLLY MOLLY caught the eye in behind and should get closer from gate 1 on 3kg better terms.

A bigger threat is likely to come from fellow last-start winners (2) SPRING PALACE, who ought to have come on since that comeback victory, and debut scorer (4) PARATROOPER.

Race 2 (1,400m)

(9) LILY OF THE NILE was not disgraced in 2YO feature over 1,100m last time. It is worth another chance back over the distance of her maiden win with Grant van Niekerk back aboard.

(4) SIDDELEY has done little wrong racing up the straight and, on pedigree, could have more to offer over this trip.

Maidens (1) WINDRUNNER and (5) WOMAN’S WORLD get weight from those principal contenders and should be competitive if building on improved last starts.

(10) GREEN VALKYRIE has another tricky draw but has the form and experience to stake a claim.

Race 3 (1,400m)

(1) OLIVER moved up a winner over this trip last time but was outfought in the finish. He shoulders joint top-weight 61kg but is ideally drawn and should go close again.

(6) RED WILLIAM and (8) ALL ABOUT RONNIE are held on that form but likely to pose more of a threat on these terms.

(2) LAUGHING WILLIAM is distance suited and ought to make his presence felt.

(10) SNOW PILOT is talented and, despite a wide draw, could also stake a claim in the finish with the extra 200m likely to unlock further improvement.

Race 4 (1,400m)

(2) QUEEN OF SPARTA and (3) ALLENDE are closely matched on the form of a recent meeting over 1,200m. Both will be better suited to this trip and should be competitive eased in grade.

(4) RED SASH and (15) MY FLOWER FATE (drawn widest) have been freshened after last-start victories and could get into the mix with further progress likely.

(9) PERILLA and (12) FLY TO RIO are distance suited and also capable of making their presence felt.

Race 5 (1,950m)

(2) DONDER STORM was rewarded for his consistency with an overdue maiden at the 21st attempt and could make his presence felt under a lightweight. (6) MISTER MONOCLE and (3) CORONATION TIME are closely matched, though the former could turn the tables on these terms and with the winter course likely to suit his front running style.

(5) SILVER SKY is held on that form but has dropped in the ratings to a dangerous mark and ought to pose more of a threat at the weights.

Race 6 (1,600m)

(10) FUTURE TURN carries top weight and is drawn wide, but has strong claims.

(9) INSIDE STORY is better than last run suggests. He is 2kg better off with FUTURE TURN.

(7) SILENT TRIGGER is also better off at the weights with that rival. Watch.

(5) DOUBLING UP is lightly raced and can improve over shorter trip.

Race 7 (1,200m)

(7) WECANGOALLNIGHT landed a gamble in a similar contest last time when returning from a rest (and gelding).

(2) DEAN STREET is inconsistent but more than capable of making his presence felt too.

(14) BARZALONA appears the pick of the Bass-Robinson coupling on riding arrangements, but it would not surprise if (13) PIROSHKA fares better.