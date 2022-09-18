Lucky Jinsha resumes in style

Lucky Jinsha (Zyrul Nor Azman) drawing clear to make a winning comeback in the Class 1 race over 1,100m on Saturday. ST PHOTO: SYAMIL SAPARI

A dashing first-up win on Saturday showed that a lameness setback was just a mere blip to Lucky Jinsha’s meteoric rise to the top.

The son of Shooting To Win had been one of trainer Tim Fitzsimmons’ best advertisements at his breakout season in 2021.

Not many could have foreseen such a rags-to-riches story from a Class 5 battler just over a year ago.

The penny dropped at his maiden win in July 2021, albeit in lowly Class 5 company. If not for a narrow second to Sun Rectitude at his next start, he would have reeled off seven wins in a row.

But a fading ninth under champion jockey Manoel Nunes in a Kranji Stakes B contest brought an anti-climactic end to the charmed run, a reality check that the bar could not be raised any further for the Hong Kong-owned sprinter.

The sight of his “pet horse” returning lame was heartbreaking, but at the same time, a relief.

“Lame” excuse maybe. But, at least, the defeat was not without rhyme or reason.

Fitzsimmons just had to be patient and regroup. Two solid barrier trials, including an impressive win on Sept 8, sent strong signals he had done the right thing by the five-year-old.

The last-minute replacement of the indisposed Hakim Kamaruddin in the $100,000 Class 1 race (1,100m) could have thrown the return out of whack, but stand-in jockey Zyrul Nor Azman turned in a peach of a ride.

Lucky Jinsha ($17) capitalised on barrier No. 1 to land in his customary leading role rather easily, but long shot Lim’s Dream (Krisna Thangamani) came out of left field with the same designs.

Zyrul did not engage, saving Lucky Jinsha from a cut-throat battle that could have come at a price.

Once he reclaimed control upon straightening, there was to be no yielding back this time. Probably still not fully screwed down, he did feel the staggers late, but Sky Eye (Iskandar Rosman) had to settle for second, 1¼ lengths away. Sacred Gift (Shafrizal Saleh) was third, 2¼ lengths behind.

In clocking 1min 3.97sec, Lucky Jinsha shaved 0.04 second off Bold Thruster’s 2019 class record.

“He’s incredible, he’s my favourite horse,” said Fitzsimmons, obviously delighted to see the engine was still there.

“He’s difficult to train. My farrier has done a good job with his feet. We’ve been icing every day, it was a bit of a rush to get him there.

“Zyrul rode him a treat, he didn’t panic. I just told him that he was on the fastest horse in the race, and not to panic.”

Unsighted at the winner’s circle since Rocketship on Feb 13, the underrated Singaporean jockey was glad a pick-up ride had brought up his fourth 2022 win.

Seldom handed high-profile assignments, Zyrul agreed that he probably never felt such a speed rush on a horse before.

“I got a call from Tim in the morning. He told me it would be the fastest horse I would ride,” said Zyrul. “It’s great to have seen this horse go through his grades. Credit to Tim for having taken that horse where he is now.

“To be honest, I didn’t want to sit second, as the instructions were to lead. My horse didn’t have the speed to take that horse on.

“Things don’t always go to plan, that happens in racing. I didn’t want to use him, so we took a sit.”

Now that Lucky Jinsha has passed this first comeback test, Fitzsimmons would be loath to burn the candle at both ends.

“There is a Class 1 over 1,200m in two weeks’ time, but it may come up too soon. I might look at a Class 2 over 1,100m in the first week of November instead,” he said.