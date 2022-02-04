Lucky Jinsha shows signs of winning four in a row

Lucky Jinsha, winning on Sept 11, looks all prepared for another victory judging by his barrier trial at Kranji yesterday morning.

Three in a row – and that last one was a whitewash – Lucky Jinsha is not done yet.

Indeed, and if his showing at the trials yesterday morning could be taken as an indication as to his talent and intentions, then I would say four in a row is a gimme.

Such was the ease of that win in the first trial of the morning that the other hit-outs paled in comparison.

Lucky Jinsha was ridden by Manoel Nunes, who must have slept with a smile after bagging a “quartet” of winners the day before.

Jumping from Gate Six in the seven-horse affair, Lucky Jinsha showed that he had more in his repertoire than to jump, lead, run and win.

Indeed, Nunes adopted a more relaxed approach. Instead of blinding his rivals with his dazzling speed – like we have seen him do in his races – Lucky Jinsha seemed like a happy camper in the box seat.

From that vantage point, he could see I Am Sacred (Saifudin Ismail) and Be You (Matthew Kellady) trade blows up front.

There he stayed until Nunes got him to straighten for the run home.

Three hundred metres out and having had enough of the pugilistics in front of him, he made a forward move and soon after, he put the trial to bed.

The official winning distance was a length. It seemed much easier than that. And his time for the 1,000m was something special.

Lucky Jinsha had run the trip in a swift 59.08sec.

It was the fastest he had ever clocked when winning a trial – and he has won three of them.

Prepared for the races by Tim Fitzsimmons, Lucky Jinsha has improved out of sight.

Take that last win on Jan 8. Not only did he lead his rivals on a merry chase, but he also burnt them to a crisp to take the 1,200m race by 51/2 lengths.

It was an absolute show of his power.

That was in Class 4. He seems headed for Class 3.

That’s where his mettle will be truly tested.

Can he stand up to the scrutiny? He should.

After all, he is a big boy who tips the scales in the high-500s – kilograms, that is. And he is still a four-year-old.

Yes, Lucky Jinsha is getting better. And if you have not yet done so, I say it is time you hitch up onto his wagon.

Sure as ever, he is going places.

Nunes was on board another winner at the trials and, in the debrief, he would have had good things to report back to Fitzsimmons.

The horse was Dancing Light and while he did not have it as easy as Lucky Jinsha, his gutsy fight to the line will hold him in good stead at his next race start.

Still a three-year-old, Dancing Light showed maturity beyond his years.

After jumping cleanly, Nunes settled him in second spot while making sure there was a lot of elbow room between himself and the rest of the runners.

Travelling widest into the straight and, with the rest having dropped off, he had only Greatham Girl for company.

Locked together like Siamese twins they hit the line as one, with Dancing Light getting the nod by a short head.

Dancing Light ran the 1,000m in 60.19sec.

An Australian-bred by Street Boss, Dancing Light won on debut.

That too was on Jan 8 and in a very competitive Restricted Maiden sprint over the 1,100m, he surged to the front at the “off” and then staved off the challengers to win by 11/2 lengths.

Among those he beat were talents like Deception, Dixit Dominus and Blue Idol, who opened his Kranji account on Wednesday.

Dancing Light went under the hammer for $200,000 as a yearling. From what we have seen of him, he seems to have the right moves and he certainly knows the steps.

He can win more races.