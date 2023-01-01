Lucky Sweynesse is back in the groove

The Manfred Man-trained Lucky Sweynesse (Zac Purton) finishing the best to defeat Healthy Happy (Silvestre de Sousa) in the Group 3 Chinese Club Challenge Cup Handicap (1,400m) at Sha Tin on Sunday.

HONG KONG Manfred Man declared Lucky Sweynesse as the best horse he has trained, after the gelding’s authoritative Group 3 Chinese Club Challenge Cup Handicap (1,400m) triumph at Sha Tin on Sunday.

The Hong Kong handler is likely to give his stable flagbearer the opportunity to chase Group 1 glory in the HK$12 million (S$2.06 million) Centenary Sprint Cup (1,200m) in February.

Weighing potential race options, including the HK$12 million Hong Kong Classic Mile (1,600m) at Sha Tin on Jan 29, Man indicated his preference was to wait a week for the Centenary Sprint Cup on Feb 5.

“With this rating (119), he has many options but we will go for the February sprint,” Man said.

“He just keeps improving and how good (is he)? I can’t give you the answer at the moment because he still has the chance to improve.”

Contesting a 1,400m race for only the second time in his 12-start career, Lucky Sweynesse cruised to his eighth victory after a calculating ride by Zac Purton.

The champion hoop sat outside Healthy Happy before taking control of the race with terminal acceleration in the straight, making light of the equal topweight of 135lb (61.2kg).

“It was pretty painless – it always looked that way pre-race,” Purton said.

“He was sluggish from the gates and took about 50 metres to get into his stride. But, once he did, he was just in a lovely spot – the rhythm of the race suited him.

“I just looked after him and, with the weight, it was a nice effort.”

Clocking 21.98sec for the final 400m, Lucky Sweynesse erased the memories of his chequered passage when sixth behind Wellington in the Group 1 Longines Hong Kong Sprint (1,200m) at Sha Tin on Dec 11.

“His last run, he didn’t get the chance to race,” Man said after Lucky Sweynesse downed Healthy Happy by 1¼ lengths.

The Golden Scenery was a further length back in third place.

Vincent Ho started the New Year in stunning fashion, slotting a four-timer to move to 34 wins for the season after prevailing on Jiangxi Stamina, Chilli Baba, Metro Warrior and Super Sunny Sing to consolidate second place in the jockeys’ championship behind Purton (72 wins).

“I did everything I could on most of them,” Ho said after closing the meeting successfully aboard Super Sunny Sing in the Class 3 Flame Tree Handicap (1,400m) to give trainer Chris So a double.

“I just do my best on every horse and I’m happy.

“Of course, the main targets are the Group 1s with Golden Sixty and to try and get more good rides.”

Ho drove Jiangxi Stamina through a narrow gap to win the second section of the Class 5 Yew Handicap (1,400m) for So.

He then sealed a double aboard the Ricky Yiu-trained Chilli Baba, who landed the Class 4 Palm Handicap (1,000m).

“He was a bit slower out than we expected him to be, so I think 1,200 or 1,400m in the future would be suitable,” said Ho.

“Luckily, he was big enough and brave enough to take those gaps near the finish.

“Once the gap opened, he started to look around a little bit... so there’s still room for improvement. Nice performance.” – HKJC