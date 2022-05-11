Lucky Sweynesse can stay unbeaten

Lucky Sweynesse is doing very well. The big weight is unlikely to stop him from securing his fourth straight success in the last race at Happy Valley tonight.

RACE 1 (2,200M)

5 Jolly Forever is competitive over this course and distance. He should bounce back, especially over his preferred trip.

3 Sky Gem knows what it is all about. Expect him to make a mid-race move. From there, he should take some running down.

6 Owners’ Star gets his chance from a favourable inside draw.

2 Loyal Ambition is tracking towards his first win. He appears suited over this distance.

RACE 2 (1,650M)

8 Blissful Star is closing in on his first win. He has yet to run a bad race from six starts. He was a good fourth last time. Any improvement off his latest effort makes him a leading contender.

7 Red Impact does not win out of turn. Still, he is ultra-consistent and the inside draw should afford him the dream run throughout. He will run a big race.

3 Big Two is looking to snap a hat-trick of second placings. He gets Zac Purton up again and Gate 1 has him favoured.

1 Fast Pace knows what it is all about. He is improving and is back in Class 4. Joao Moreira’s booking gives him his chance, especially from Gate 6.

RACE 3 (1,650M)

4 Nimble Nimbus is a one-time winner who is in superb form. He is regularly in the frame and looks the standout in this contest. He has the strong booking of Lyle Hewitson, who is at the top of his game with eight wins from the last five meetings.

5 Baby is racing well and comes into this following consecutive third placings. He is in with a shout from the good gate.

3 HK Dragon needs luck from the back of the field. If he gets it, his turn of foot is strong enough to roll over this group.

10 Faithful Trinity will look the winner at some stage out in front. He is the next best.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

8 Tuchel is making his debut for trainer John Size. He has moved well in his trials and Size’s record with debutants commands much respect. He has the favourable Gate 1 and Luke Currie, who had a double with Size.

7 Winning Icey has done well in two starts. He can take another step forward.

4 Starry Night mixes his form but has the necessary ability. This is his opportunity.

9 Excellent Peers is racing well. He is expected to bounce back from his last start.

RACE 5 (1,000M)

10 Gorgeous Vitality has struck form in five starts in Hong Kong. He narrowly missed by under a length at his latest outing. Expect he can take another step forward and win this one.

1 Leslie is also shaping as a rising talent with three placings from four starts.

3 Kowloon East Star is a winner already and is jumping favourably from Gate 4. He can turn his form around.

7 Vamos flashed into second two starts ago. He has a strong finish and gets his chance to bounce back.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

7 Yee Cheong Warrior closed off from the rear last start. He did well that day and looks well placed to improve again. The strong booking of Currie bears close watching for trainer David Hall. The pair had a fair bit of success before Hall’s arrival in Hong Kong.

2 Spicy Grill is racing well. He is getting close to his career-best form.

1 Bingo Bingo is competitive in his spot. He can figure.

3 Kokushi Musou won well two starts ago. The return to that level holds him in good stead.

RACE 7 (1,800M)

5 Gift Of Lifeline has returned to a competitive mark. He narrowly missed by a length last time. Any improvement has him winning this one. Ruan Maia sticks aboard and he gets his chance to nail an overdue win, especially off the right rating.

6 Nearly Fine is racing well. He slots in light and looks well placed as he aims for back-to-back wins.

10 Darci Joy has no weight on his back. His best could have him in the frame.

2 Tianchi Monster has the class edge. He is in a suitable contest.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

11 Street Scream has no weight on his back as he bids for back-to-back wins. He features prominently even with the class rise. He is the in-form runner and can take advantage of the light weight.

8 Never Too Soon turned in a solid effort for third in his last start. He has the ability and is closing in on a first win.

10 Stormtrouper is looking to snap a hat-trick of runner-up efforts. He has claims with no weight on his back.

4 Seizing The Moment is after back-to-back wins, but the wide gate is not ideal.

RACE 9 (1,200M)

2 Lucky Sweynesse is chasing his fourth straight win in Hong Kong. He is doing very well. The big weight is unlikely to stop him.

3 Gluck Racer has had his runs spaced. He has the class. If sound, he is a serious threat.

11 Exuberant gets his chance with a light weight.

9 Wild West Wing knows what to do. He can take advantage of his light load and solid draw for Vagner Borges and Size.

• Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club