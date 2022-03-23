Lucky Sweynesse looking for a treble

Lucky Sweynesse is shaping up as an ultra impressive talent looking for three wins from three Hong Kong starts in Race 8 at Happy Valley tonight. He has jockey Zac Purton on board.

RACE 1 (2,200M)

1 Flash Famous should relish being back to Class 5. He is getting out over further which looks suitable after his fast-closing sixth in his last start.

6 Jolly Forever mixes his form but he can bounce back. The inside gate favours him.

9 Grand Power has claims with Joao Moreira engaged. He ran a blinder for second two starts ago and is favoured with a light weight.

5 Fortune Patrol is chasing a hat-trick of wins. He is in his best form.

RACE 2 (1,650M)

11 Sun Of Makfi narrowly missed out last time on the dirt. He is a winner over this course and distance. He can make use of his good gate and light weight.

9 Red Impact is competitive. He is consistent and appears a threat with Zac Purton engaged.

8 Happy Jai Jai is enjoying a meteoric rise and is searching for his fourth consecutive win. Expect another big effort with Moreira retaining the ride.

1 Ever Laugh has the class edge. He can figure if he can offset the awkward gate.

RACE 3 (1,000M)

7 Gorgeous Vitality is progressing well. He looks like a sharp talent who can take another step forward.

He has a quick turn of foot which could see him overhaul this group.

4 Pretty Queen Prawn is racing well. On the improve, his pairing with Purton bears close watching.

2 Savvy Delight has shown ability. On the improve, it would not surprise to see him put his best foot forward.

1 Circuit Seven should find the front and roll along. He will look the winner at some stage.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

8 Ahead A Head has his fair share of talent. He is much better than his last two runs suggest. With even luck, he could easily show his best. He will have value.

3 Happy Tango should find the front with Moreira up. He can be hard to catch under the “Magic Man”.

7 Joyful Genius is competitive, but he just cannot quite piece it all together for a first win. Still, he should be thereabouts once more.

1 Colonel gets down to Class 4 with Purton engaged. He commands respect.

RACE 5 (1,650M)

7 Our Creed should give this group a lot to chase. He did well at 64-1 last time from the front. With that run under his belt, he should be even harder to catch, especially from the good gate.

9 E Legend is lightly raced but is showing steady improvement. He has drawn well.

8 Win Charm turned his form around to grab second last time. Expect another solid effort.

2 Viva Popcorn has two wins from his last three starts. He has drawn well. Chances are Purton will make a mid-race move as he has done in the past aboard the chestnut.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

9 Excellent Peers is lightly raced but has already shown plenty, especially off the back of a fast-closing fifth last time. Drawn favourably, Purton should ensure he gets every chance to score.

1 Miracle Victory is a two-time winner from his last three starts. Expect he has a crack at this bunch.

6 See U Again is racing well and is lightly raced. If he can replicate his form from two starts ago, he is in with a chance.

3 Lucky Quality is chasing back-to-back wins. Do not discount.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

6 Seizing The Moment is chasing back-to-back wins after getting off the mark in style. He can do the same again, especially as he remains in Class 3 with Moreira engaged.

8 Nothing New narrowly missed last start. He is coming to hand and another bold run is expected, if he can offset the tricky draw.

3 Magic Phoenix is progressing nicely. He turned his form around last time and further improvement is expected.

4 Lockheed has the class. The strong booking of Purton commands respect.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

5 Lucky Sweynesse is looking to remain unbeaten in three Hong Kong starts. He is shaping up as an ultra impressive talent. Purton hops up and this contest looks well within his grasp.

2 Toronado Phantom is racing well. He is a two-time winner this term who should find the frame.

6 High Rise Soldier has claims, especially at Happy Valley.

3 Diamond Brilliant can bounce to prominence any time and must be kept safe.

RACE 9 (1,650M)

9 Packing Award scored a very nice win last time. He has shown plenty of talent.

Back-to-back wins look well within his grasp. Karis Teetan sticks aboard.

2 Zone D is chasing a hat-trick of wins. He is in his best form and is favoured by remaining in Class 3.

5 Copartner Fionn did well on debut for third. He can take another step forward from Gate 2.

11 Viva Hunter slots in light. He is looking to snap consecutive runner-up efforts in a bid for his third win this term.

