Lucky Sweynesse looks unbeatable

Trainer Manfred Man's triple Group 1 winner Lucky Sweynesse (180, Zac Purton) finishing second to Victor The Winner (Karis Teetan) in a trial on Monday. The pair will cross swords in Sunday's Class 1 HKSAR Chief Executive’s Cup Handicap over 1,200m at Sha Tin, with the former standing out on class. PHOTO: HKJC

Race 1 (1,600M)

11 Ring Bells has been working well and has shown plenty of early speed in recent runs. He can find the front, which could prove too much for this lot if he is left alone from the ideal draw.

1 Leather Master will appreciate the drop in grade. Champion jockey Zac Purton hops up and his latest trial at Conghua was simply impressive.

2 Dazzling Fellow has mixed his form but should be running on late for Hugh Bowman. Keep safe.

10 Hang’s Choice has a powerful finish. He should find the right spot from gate 1 to be competitive.

Race 2 (1,200M)

8 Mr Majestic has shown he is capable. He has returned well this term in trials and looks ready to fire first-up, especially with the light weight from an ideal draw.

2 Fortune Warrior caught the eye in a recent trial and appears well-placed to score.

4 More Rice draws ideally and seems to have done everything right ahead of his return. He finished fourth on debut last term.

7 August Moon steps out off the right rating. Next in line.

Race 3 (1,200M)

1 Greenwich has a stack of quality. He should be able to overcome this group, based on his latest trial effort. Strong booking of Purton enhances his chances.

8 Vanquisher has the scope to improve and appears to be doing exactly that. He will win a race soon. He draws ideally.

3 Speedy Smartie is capable and looks to be taking the right steps ahead of this season.

7 Dragon Delight has consistency on his side. He has yet to score but always finished close. Keep safe.

Race 4 (1,200M) *Class 1 HKSAR Chief Executive’s Cup Handicap

1 Lucky Sweynesse is clearly the one to beat, despite carrying the crippling 135lb (61.3kg) impost. Purton sticks aboard and his form at the top level, headlined by three Group 1 wins, should prove too good for this small bunch.

2 Victor The Winner continues to meet the challenges thrown his way and his rise appears far from over. He beat Lucky Sweynesse in Monday’s trial and can make his presence felt.

4 Adios is consistent and this holds him in good stead.

3 Rewarding Together’s best should see him prove competitive.

Race 5 (1,200M)

3 Smart Leader returns to Class 5 for the first time since his most recent win. He is suited in this grade and Karis Teetan’s booking warrants plenty of respect. He is the one to beat in a super-competitive contest.

7 Soaring Tower looks wound up to perform fresh this term. Purton hops up and his mount needs only to offset the wide gate to make his presence known.

12 Day Day Rich has the gate speed to lead in his chase for back-to-back wins at Sha Tin.

1 Fingers Crossed draws well. He has claims.

Race 6 (1,000M)

9 Good Boy is progressing well. He looks open to even more improvement this season. He draws well, slots in light and there are plenty to like about his recent trials. Teetan’s booking is a big plus.

10 Noble One slots in light and remains a huge threat, especially following his form at the tail-end of last term.

3 Champion Method steps out on debut with Purton astride. He is doing plenty right and will be worth keeping safe.

1 Karma won well last start and can carry on with that form.

Race 7 (1,400M)

9 Big Red can lead this group and take plenty of catching. Lyle Hewitson’s an exceptional rider on front runners. The one to reel in.

8 All Is Good is chasing a fourth straight success over 1,400m. Purton hops up and the inside gate should prove favourable. He can continue his ascent.

1 Bon’s A Pearla has found her feet in Hong Kong. She looks ready to win, especially after an impressive third at the end of the last season.

6 Tempest Express can race well fresh. He gets his chance.

Race 8 (1,400M)

7 Roman Turbo is ready to score again. He is capable in this grade, especially as his last run saw him miss by only half a length. The one to beat.

2 Forerunner did well on debut but, since then, has only been fair. Still, he has had some time between seasons and looks to have performed well in his trials.

10 June Planet is consistent and has already shown that a first win is very close. He gets his opportunity.

8 Kasi Farasi gets Bowman. The veteran with six wins and six placings from 64 starts has claims.

Race 9 (1,200M)

3 Sinba caught the eye in his recent trial and appears forward enough to perform strongly first-up this season. He is the one to catch, especially from an ideal draw.

6 Call Me Dandy has trialled well ahead of his return. He put the writing on the wall last season with an emphatic victory at his final start. Huge threat.

4 Ace One has consistency on his side and the scope to improve even further. He gets his opportunity.

1 Supreme Lucky is a classy operator on his day and this contest is suitable. He will be fighting out the finish.

Race 10 (1,400M)

6 Find My Love continues to develop and his last trial was impressive. He looks ready for a return and Keith Yeung’s booking is strong because he knows the horse well. Gate 2 also affords him a big winning opportunity.

1 Flaming Rabbit is the likely leader and could take catching. He is more than capable of taking this contest.

3 Sauvestre can mix his form but appears to be doing plenty right at the minute.

2 Super Sunny Sing has a stack of class and this is a good starting point this season.