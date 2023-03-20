Lucky Sweynesse spanks his four rivals
HONG KONG Lucky Sweynesse collected his second Group 1 crown in as many starts at Sha Tin on Sunday, as he reeled in a brave California Spangle to lift the HK$12 million (S$2.05 million) Queen’s Silver Jubilee Cup.
Ridden by fly-in jockey James McDonald for trainer Manfred Man, Lucky Sweynesse broke cleanly from his four classy rivals to settle second in the running behind California Spangle.
The Group 1 Centenary Sprint Cup winner stalked California Spangle throughout the 1,400m contest, before taking over with 200m left to run.
He prevailed by 1¼ lengths in 1min 21.12sec, with last year’s winner Wellington filling third position.
“He’s a pretty straightforward sort of horse. He was quick into momentum and we had a perfect trailing position behind California Spangle and he got a lovely tag into the race from the 500 (metre mark) onwards, and it felt like a drag race home,” said McDonald.
Lucky Sweynesse is now a 10-time winner from 14 starts in Hong Kong. His earnings has increased to a mouthwatering HK$29.63 million. – HKJC
