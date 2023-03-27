Lucretius ready for a change of fortune

Race 1 (1,600m)



(4) MR PIGALLE has been showing form on the turf in useful company. Although his latest success was on the Poly, he should be involved in the finish.

(6) MAXIUMUS had his last two wins separated by a seventh in between, but it was a fair effort on the turf. He is back on what looks to be his favourite surface and will be a threat.

(1) DOWSER took full advantage of a drop in class to score on his Poly debut. He had been taking on much stronger rivals in the Cape.

(5) WAVE WARRIOR has a handy weight and useful Poly form. He should be included in all bets.



Race 2 (1,900m)



(5) LUCRETIUS has been knocking on the door for a fourth success. He has consistent form over the course and distance and is due for a change of luck.

(2) ZAKHO caught the eye last run and gets first-time blinkers, which could see him improve even further.

(1) AMERICAN DREAM has been close-up at his last two starts and the stable is in form.

(9) LORD MINVER has improved with blinkers. He has bottom weight and goes well over this course and distance.



Race 3 (1,800m)



(5) TOP TEN did not feature on the turf last start, after two promising efforts on the Poly. She looks long overdue for a second win.

(2) BAY BREEZE was a beaten favourite at her last two starts but has been in consistent form. She could make amends.

(9) YOU DESERVE IT was not too far behind her useful stable companion Boogie Shoes last time and seldom runs a bad race. She has a big weight (61kg) but has a strong chance.

(8) MEREDITH GREY jumps in trip but her pedigree suggests that she should see it out with her handy weight. She has an upset chance.



Race 4 (1,400m)



(5) MORGAN LA FEY has been taking on stronger rivals in her recent starts and did not finish far behind. She has tumbled in the ratings and the extra 200m should not be an issue.

(2) BIRDWATCHER is running over her favourite course and trip and comes in with a handy weight.

She is now 4.5kg better off with (6) HATTA on their last encounter and Michael Roberts’ charge is also at her best over this course and distance.

(3) ROYAL KITTY is always game and has a strong money chance.



Race 5 (1,400m)



(2) PREEMPTIVE STRIKE has been taking on much stronger rivals and has finished close-up. He had the worst draw last time. He goes well over this course and distance.

(1) QUIZ MASTER steps out for Louis Goosen for the first time. He has been frustrating to follow but a change of routine could finally bring out his best.

(3) LOU LOU THE LEGEND drops back to what may be a more suitable trip.

(7) ALLAROUNDTHEWORLD showed up well after finally shedding his maiden tag. Course-and-distance suited, he has a money chance again.