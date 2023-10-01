Lui caps treble with Stoltz in National Day Cup

The Francis Lui-trained and Zac Purton- ridden Stoltz (No. 2) beating Adios (Alexis Badel) in the Group 3 National Day Cup Handicap over 1,000m at Sha Tin on Sunday.

HONG KONG - Trainer Francis Lui accelerated a blistering start to the season with a Sha Tin treble on Sunday, crowned by Stoltz’s courageous victory in the HK$4.2 million (S$733,000) Group 3 National Day Cup Handicap over 1,000m.

He has extended his lead in the Hong Kong trainers’ championship.

With 11 wins for the campaign, the veteran handler is three clear of nearest pursuer, Caspar Fownes (eight).

Pierre Ng (seven) is third.

Stoltz was the third leg of Lui’s three-timer, after earlier victories by Moduleconstruction and Chancheng Glory.

Providing six-time Hong Kong champion Zac Purton with successive wins in the National Day Cup, after last season’s success aboard the David Hayes-trained Super Wealthy, Stoltz improved his record to six victories.

They were all over 1,000m in 14 Hong Kong starts.

The chestnut was previously trained by Annabel Neasham in Australia, where he won three races at Wyong Racecourse before transferring to Lui’s stable.

Lui praised Purton’s composed ride and was typically self-effacing over his start to a season he hopes will again be highlighted by the heroics of Golden Sixty.

His champion is slated to resume in the Group 1 Longines Hong Kong Mile over 1,600m at Sha Tin on Dec 10.

“The jockey is a champion and he knows this horse very well. He did a good job. His form is very good,” said Lui.

“This horse (Stoltz) had two trials at Conghua and his trackwork has been good.”

Stoltz was the second pillar of Purton’s brace and gave the Australian a seamless ride after settling in third place before clocking 55.91sec to beat Adios by a neck.

Kurpany was third, a length further back.

“It was pretty straightforward. It’s a small field, a straight race – he’s got speed,” said Purton.

“He’s always put himself in the right spot. It was just a matter of him putting himself where he was comfortable.

“Kurpany wanted to wander in and hamper me a bit in the last 300m, but my bloke has got a really good will to win and that spurred him on even more to make sure he got the job done.

“When he heard Adios coming late, he found a bit more.

“That’s been typical of him, he’s a very honest horse – when the going gets tough, he gives everything he’s got.

“Francis has done a great job with him. He’s turned out to be a very good horse.” HKJC