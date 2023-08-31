Machete Man looks a threat again

Race 1 (1,200m)

(7) BRIDGERTON continues to disappoint but should at least contest the finish against a field of battlers.

(1) RAPTOR ISLAND makes his local debut and it may well be a winning one. He is better than his last run would suggest.

(2) WESTERN JACK is better than his recent showings. Place chance.

(6) GOOSEBUMPS makes his local debut and would not surprise if he wins.

Race 2 (1,200m)

Newcomer (3) GIDEON’S DAUGHTER caught the eye on debut. Trainer Alan Greeff knows what is needed of his newcomers and Richard Fourie is aboard her.

(2) MY MISTRESS quickened well on debut. She can do even better this time and is a huge danger.

(6) SUNSET ROAR was fair on her Polytrack debut and could do better trying the turf.

(8) QUIRK OF FATE was a disappointment last time. The filly could improve with blinkers fitted.

Race 3 (2,400m)

(3) PRINCE OF DENMARK steps up in distance and may well be better than some of his modest rivals.

(1) JOE HARMAN knows what it takes to win a race but somehow manages not to. He has been runner-up numerous times and is course-and-distance suited.

(2) SASSY tries this longer trip and is usually running on late.

Stablemates (5) FEARLESS BADGER and (7) AND IT’S OVER have been disappointing but are capable of vast improvement over this distance.

Race 4 (2,400m)

(4) MACHETE MAN won the 2023 East Cape Derby on the Polytrack. It will be the turf now but he has been good on this surface, too, and can still win.

(6) BOURNEMOUTH and (7) WILDEST DREAMS have made good progress in 2023 and deserve utmost respect.

(3) JAEGER MOON is weighted to score. This track and trip look favourable.

Race 5 (2,000m)

(2) PEUT ETRE MOI has not won for some time but has run well in better races than this low-rated handicap. She may well prove hard to beat.

(8) TRIP TO BARBERTON liked the return to the grass last time and should also prefer this longer trip.

(1) SUGARBERRY did not enjoy the blinkers last time. With Fourie aboard, an improved run is expected.

(3) LADY WRITER and (4) OPERA SWING are much improved and should contest the finish again.

Race 6 (2,000m)

(10) MEDLERS TART made good progress throughout her three-year-old season and won well last time. This looks tougher but she still gets the vote.

(1) SANTA THERESE is weighted to win but indicated that she may well have seen her best days. She took a long time to get going in her last start and finished fourth. But you never know.

(3) VERONICA MARS is returning to her best form and should be right there at the finish again.

(4) FUTURE GIRL, (7) WINTER SCOUT and (5) FLOWER OF SAIGON are capable of winning in this competitive race.

Race 7 (1,400m)

(5) ZATARA MAGIC lived up to his racing last time with a good win and may well follow up.

(9) ALINGALONGA has been in very good form and should fight out the finish once more.

(10) SEQUOIA has won twice on the Polytrack and may prefer that surface. Not out of it.

(11) BRENDEN JAMES and (12) SON OF ZEUS are capable of winning again over this course and distance.

Race 8 (1,200m)

(4) JOY AND PEACE was not far behind her talented stable companion Lunar Halo twice on the Polytrack. She won her only start on the turf on debut. Fresh from a break, she could be a lot better than these rivals under Fourie’s guidance.

(13) HILDELITA is better than she has recently been showing. She was a debut winner.

(2) KILMONIVAIG may not have liked the heavy track last time and could improve on dry ground.

(3) MOONSTRIKE looks an each-way chance.