Mage gives trainer and rider first Kentucky Derby win

Mage (Javier Castellano) running strongly to the line to win the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville on Saturday. PHOTO: AFP

LOUISVILLE Mage overcame odds of 15-1 and a strong challenge by the runner-up to land the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on Saturday.

The chestnut colt gave Venezuelan trainer Gustavo Delgado and Venezuelan jockey Javier Castellano their first victory in the famed race dubbed as Run for the Roses.

It was Castellano’s 16th attempt.

Mage sped up on the last stretch to take the lead and beat Two Phil’s (9-1) by a length after a tussle.

Angel Of Empire, the 7-2 favourite, finished third in the 2,000m showpiece, which is the first leg of the US Triple Crown." space="1"" space="1"

The Preakness Stakes, second leg of the Triple Crown, will be run on May 20 at Pimlico Racecourse in Baltimore, followed by the Belmont Stakes three weeks later on June 10.

“I never give up, I always try hard, took a lot to get here. I finally get it,” said Castellano.

“I’m blessed. Thank you for the opportunity to run this horse. (It) has a lot of heart.”

An emotional Delgado said: “When I arrived to the US, my first dream was to go to Kentucky. I was sure that the horse was very good.”

Saturday’s Kentucky Derby race lost the pre-race favourite Forte because of a bruised front foot.

The Todd Pletcher-trained colt was the fifth horse to be pulled out of the Derby, after Practical Move, Lord Miles, Continuar and Skinner.

It was the first time since 1936 that five horses had to be scratched from the Derby.

The build-up to 2023’s race was overshadowed by the deaths of four horses at Churchill Downs within a week, prompting an investigation by racetrack officials.

Derby-bound Wild On Ice and Take Charge Briana were euthanised after suffering leg injuries.

Chasing Artie and Parents Pride, both trained by Saffie Joseph, collapsed and died, with the causes still unknown. – REUTERS, AFP