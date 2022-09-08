Maggie Smith set to go one better, even at new track

RACE 1 (1,200M)

Of the four who have raced before, (1) NORTHERN TUNE and (9) DON’T TELL ASH have chances.

However, if the newcomers are fancied, which looks likely, follow the smart money. Watch especially (2) ONCE IN A LIFE TIME.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(6) MAGGIE SMITH was all at sea on debut but finished strongly for a close second. Although she is racing in new surroundings, she rates as the one to beat.

(3) TRIED AND TRUE and (5) MADAME VICKI should finish together on a recent meeting and should get into the tierce.

(4) MISS SOHO disappointed when a firm favourite last time but could make the money.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

(4) STEPPING OUT is maturing and should enjoy this track. He should be involved in the finish.

(9) PROMONTORY is improving. He could challenge but has a wide draw.

(5) MR BODACIOUS was not far behind Promontory after a bad start and should go close again.

(8) BRONZE SWORD found no support on debut but was not disgraced. He can only improve.

RACE 4 (1,450M)

(2) HOMELY GIRL is holding form and could go in again. She is receiving 4kg from (1) FREED FROM DESIRE, who is more than capable but could be found wanting after a break.

(3) SUPREME QUEST finished 11/4 lengths behind Homely Girl in June but is 3.5kg better off. She must be in with a chance.

The remaining four runners are looking to get into the quartet.

RACE 5 (1,450M)

(1) WILLIAM ROBERTSON is versatile and should run another honest race. But he has a hefty 62kg to shoulder and is giving (10) SIR MICHAEL 12kg. Sir Michael is racing fit and could take advantage.

(6) SOUND OF SUMMER also looks well in with a light weight.

(8) MARDI GRAS could place.

RACE 6 (1,450M)

(2) TUSCAN WINTER is in form and could complete a hat-trick.

(3) ADMIRAL DOOLEY is running well and could double up over this course and distance.

(6) ANOTHER LEVEL has ability. If he is in the mood, he could win.

(1) BACK TO BLACK, (8) COMING IN HOT and (9) LULU’S BOY could get into the money.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(2) GLITTERING GIRL was narrowly beaten in the Allan Robertson. Obviously, she has potential. She is receiving 3kg from (1) FEATHER BOA, who is on a hat-trick bid, and comes from franked form.

(4) BLINDEDBYTHELIGHTS is coming off a rest but has ability. She could sneak a place.

(5) ROCKETS RED GLARE and (6) TYPESET won their debuts easily and could be anything.

RACE 8 (2,000M)

(3) FIFTH OF JULY, (8) QUNETRA and (9) ROMEO’S MAGIC should not be far away from each other at the finish. Luck in the running could be the decider.

(1) GREAT AFFAIR finished 21/2 lengths in front of (2) KING’S CRUSADE last time but King’s Crusade could turn it around at this track.

RACE 9 (1,500M)

(1) CALL ME MASTER is holding form but appears a difficult customer. He has the worst draw but could grab them late.

(8) TWICE AS WILD is threatening for a second win. She is meeting (7) IRREVOCABLE DREAM on 5kg better terms for about 11/4 lengths and should turn it around.

(3) BURMESE TIARA is running well and should give a good performance.