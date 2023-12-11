Magic Man may visit in 2024

Joao Moreira was one of the drawcards at the just-concluded 2023 Hong Kong International Races meeting at Sha Tin. The Brazilian star, however, did not ride any winner.

Kranji’s favourite son Joao Moreira could include a stopover in Singapore on his famous farewell world tour in 2024.

The Brazilian superstar was at his latest stop at the just-concluded Hong Kong Interntional Races (HKIR) at Sha Tin.

Over breakfast, he announced that the Singapore Turf Club has rolled out the red carpet about a cameo visit on our shores at some stage in the new – and final season.

“I’m happy to come back to Singapore but no fixed date has been set yet,” he said.

“I told the officials who spoke to me that I would love to come back as long as it fits around my time in Dubai, Japan and Sydney.”

The former four-time Singapore champion jockey went into semi-retirement mode in November 2022 after he relinquished his Hong Kong licence to take care of a debilitating hip injury.

He would not hang up his saddle yet, but opted for a scaled-back schedule where he would pick and choose meetings around the world – for as long as the hip will hold up.

Homesickness after his family (wife Taciana, son Miguel and daughter Marina) returned to Brazil and the Covid-19 shackles were other push factors.

The 40-year-old Parana native not only returned to his family, but also to start a platelet-rich plasma therapy on the troubled hip.

The jockey globally known as Magic Man – a moniker coined during his four premiership-winning years in Singapore from 2010 to 2013 – has enjoyed freakish luck on the tracks, but it would seem, also with doctors.

Since the working-holiday style career began, he has ridden with success in Brazil, Japan, Hong Kong and Australia.

Sydney was his happiest hunting ground with three Group 1 wins aboard Militarize.

“Things are going great at the moment and I’d like to keep riding for as long as I can,” he said.

“My doctors have done a wonderful job in prolonging my career.”

However, Moreira met with less joy in five assignments at the 2023 HKIR, including three rides in the Group 1 events.

His best performance was a third place aboard Hishi Iguazu in the Group 1 Longines Hong Kong Cup (2,000m) won by Romantic Warrior, a horse on which he holds a 100 per cent record – four-from-four early in his Hong Kong career.

Going on the five-star events dotting his select itinerary, the Singapore Derby, Kranji Mile or even the 100th Grand Singapore Gold Cup on the last day on Oct 5, 2024 would be given a big publicity plug with Moreira as a drawcard.

He is, for one, excited about a comeback to a place seen by many as his springboard to world fame.

A virtual unknown when he landed from Brazil in 2009, with only a few low-profile outings in Argentina, Dubai and France on his resume then, Moreira became a Kranji household name with 727 winners, 25 at Group level, including five Group 1s.

He moved to Hong Kong where he won all before him, including four champion jockey titles, and earned his megastar status.

Moreira never forgot his deep Singapore connections, coming back five times at flying visits during big meetings, and once during the Hong Kong break in 2014.

His last winner was Louey Veloce for trainer Stephen Gray on Nov 18, 2016 while his last visit came at the Premier Gateway International Jockeys Challenge on Sept 25, 2018.

“I’ve always had fond memories of my five years in Singapore from 2009 to 2013,” said Moreira, who even named his daughter after the iconic Marina Bay Sands.

“I was very sad to learn it was closing down. I hope I can bring some joy if I come over.”

With Louis-Philippe Beuzelin, Shafrizal Saleh and Ronnie Stewart having already left – and possibly more to follow in months to come – the jockeys’ room may have a few empty lockers in 2024.

Hugh Bowman, who won the Singapore Derby on Golden Monkey in July, said he had not been approached. The Hong Kong-based Australian champion jockey is currently more focused on making his riding comeback after sustaining a shoulder injury in a horror race fall in November.

“I’m not thinking about anything else other than getting back in the saddle here first,” said Bowman.

“I’m feeling a lot better and should be able to return soon.”

Rider of a winning double on HKIR day, Karis Teetan, who has in the meantime, unseated Bowman from his second place on the log, said the door opened in November, but the timing did not work out.

“Stephen Gray asked me if I was free to ride Hard Too Think in the Singapore Gold Cup,” said the Mauritian jockey, who won the Group 2 EW Barker Trophy on Lim’s Cruiser for Gray in 2016.

“But I couldn’t make it. Maybe next time.”

