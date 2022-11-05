Mahadi banking on double girl power

Fillies can be as unpredictable as the Singapore weather but trainer Mahadi Taib was surprised he got, not one, but two coming together in a bright and sunny disposition for a photo shoot on Friday.

The first-season Singaporean handler initially voiced some scepticism when such a request was made for his two maiden runners – Valerie and Supreme One.

Neither are the sorts to bite your head off or double-barrel you but, being ladies, they can have their fidgety moments.

“Maybe I hold one at a time. They can be a bit too energetic, but I’ll try both first and see how it goes,” said the 50-year-old handler.

He need not have worried. The two damsels did not turn a hair.

“I was probably just a bit lucky they came with me without giving any problem,” said Mahadi.

“To be honest, they’re actually quite easy to handle.”

If Mahadi got lucky with the ladies, he wished it would not be just at the stables, but also on the tracks.

He would actually not mind a touch of prima donna from at least one of them in the $75,000 Restricted Maiden race over 1,100m on Saturday. Naughtiness is not always frowned upon in a racehorse.

Both have run three times for a third each but, on recent form, Valerie is the one with upside.

The Vanbrugh three-year-old came from last to run third to Flying Nemo at her last start, albeit a fair way back, in a Restricted Maiden 1,000m race on Oct 8.

“Valerie ran well at her last start and has improved further. Jake Bayliss galloped her on Tuesday and was very happy with her, even though she did not have any winkers on,” said Mahadi.

“Jake said she will be a lot sharper with the winkers on when she races on Saturday.

“She’s looking for more ground but, at least, the extra 100m will help her chances. She’s still a bit fresh, so 1,100m will be okay.”

A three-year-old by former top Singapore juvenile Super One, Supreme One is not without a feisty side either, mostly apparent when up with the speed, as opposed to the get-back Valerie.

She was so full of beans in a barrier trial on Oct 27 that she nearly dumped her rider Saifudin Ismail.

“At her last trial, Saifudin nearly fell at the start after he lost his irons,” said Mahadi.

“It was her first blinkers test but, because of what happened, we could not judge her on that run.

“But Saifudin said she was very fit after her gallop with blinkers on this week. She’ll wear blinkers for the first time on Saturday.”

Five races later in the $85,000 Class 2 race (1,100m), Mahadi will switch from girl power to his old boy, Surpass Natural, not without some jangled nerves.

The seven-time winner is his highest-rated galloper, on 95 points, but will only be at his second start for Mahadi.

The seven-year-old son of Elvstroem ran eighth to Lucky Jinsha at his comeback after 17 months before winning a barrier trial three weeks later, but his history of bad legs still lingers.

“Surpass Natural pulled up good after his run. He had another trial, which he won well, with something in hand,” said Mahadi.

“But he had some leg pain again after that. We got good advice from the vet, Dr Dan Shaw, on how to handle it.

“Because of his legs, I don’t gallop him a lot. His last gallop was three weeks ago and he’s okay now.

“Lucky Jinsha will be in his way again, and will again be hard to beat. There’ll be a lot of speed in the race but I want him to be ridden positive and settle up with the pace.

“I put Jerlyn (Seow) on for the 3kg claim. She cantered the horse yesterday and said the horse was strong and fit.”