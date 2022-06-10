Maharanee can remain unbeaten

RACE 1 (1,160M)

8 PINCH HIT ran flat last time. Forget that performance. He was second in his debut over 1,000m. If he reproduces that run, he could take the honours.

7 PENDRAGON was not far behind Pinch Hit when they met. He found problems in the race. He should make another bold effort.

2 SONNENSTRAHL has proven costly to follow but could appreciate the short rest and pull it off.

Watch newcomer 3 SPIELBERG.

1 CAPTAIN PERSIA and 10 TARTARUS can improve to get into the action.

RACE 2 (1,800M)

After three successive seconds, 2 DAWN MISSION could get his just reward and deservedly escape the maiden ranks.

5 CHASING MAVERICKS should make a race of it with a trouble-free run.

9 MANZ KNIGHT showed inexperience in both starts. He should know more about it now.

1 THE BRIEF was heavily backed last time when fourth. He could get involved in the finish with improvement.

3 ATLANTIC CITY needed his first run as a gelding and could also improve.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

On their recent meeting, there should not be much between 4 WHAFEEF and 3 LEOPOLD. They could get close again.

1 INDLAMU does his best when striding freely in front but has a big weight. He could get nabbed late.

2 PRINCE EVLANOFF and 5 SIR MICHAEL could just need it but cannot be ruled out.

8 WILLOW’S WISH and 6 NORDIC REBEL could make the frame.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

The Highveld Winter Juvenile Fillies Stakes over 1,400m sees the top filly 1 MAHARANEE looking to extend her unbeaten sequence to four. Despite giving 5kg and more to her rivals, she will be at prohibitive odds.

4 RIMAAH rates as her biggest threat. She was only 21/2 lengths behind her over over 1,200m and has proven her strength over the longer trip.

3 NONE OTHER and 5 SIMPLE SIMPLE are looking for the tierce money.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

1 ARGO ALLEY looks well-above average and is looking for a hat-trick. He rates as the one to beat.

4 GOLDEN PROSPECT (won debut not fully wound up) and 3 EAST COAST (2kg better off with Argo Alley for five lengths) have won over this trip.

2 MERCANTOUR has won his last two outings.

RACE 6 (1,800M)

Stablemates 1 PUERTO MANZANO and 2 SECOND BASE come into the reckoning on form. But the stable elect could be Puerto Manzano on riding engagements. But the pair are conceding 8.5kg to the filly 10 PERFECT WITNESS, who could upset them.

7 NAVAL GUARD, who is maturing, and 4 GOLDEN PHEASANT are looking for four straight wins.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

4 MILL QUEEN has found form and could resume winning ways back over this distance.

3 BON VIVANT, who is peaking, is drawn wide and needs luck.

1 ETERNITY RING found the trip too far last time. She is racing for her new yard and the blinkers are back on. Respect.

2 FOLLOW ME won from the front but is better when covered. She could finish off strongly.

10 BEQUEST could enjoy the extra distance.

RACE 8 (1,800M)

11 ZANOBIAN PRINCESS, with a win and a second in her last two starts, can score in a weak field.

1 BELLEVARDE (problems last time) should be right there on an earlier meeting.

6 DARK TRAVEL gets going late and is a must for exotics.

7 KIND JUDY is holding form and must be considered.

Stablemates 3 LAST CHEER (needed the last run) and 8 ANATURA (coming right again) could have a say.