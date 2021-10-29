Maia gets first HK brace

The 14th Hong Kong meeting of the season on Wednesday night delivered an unexpected bounty for jockey Ruan Maia.

Capitalising brilliantly on his limited opportunities since relocating from Singapore last season, the Brazilian landed his first Hong Kong double.

His winners - the Manfred Man-trained Magic Supreme and the Francis Lui-trained Chancheng Prince - brought his season's tally to four winners from just 30 rides.

"I'm very, very happy," said Maia, who lost by just three winners to Vlad Duric for the Singapore premiership last season with his 62-winner tally.

He was leading with eight winners from 33 rides earlier this year, when he was granted a licence by the Hong Kong Jockey Club.

"This is my first double in Hong Kong and I am extremely grateful to Francis Lui, Manfred Man and David Hayes, and the other trainers who have given me opportunities.

"I have not had many rides this season, but I will continue to work hard and try and get more support. This is very satisfying."

Maia's midweek feat was matched by Derek Leung, who scored on Frankie Lor's Kings Shield and Gunnison for Me Tsui.

Lor also saddled The Elite to take Wednesday's opener at Sha Tin.

The Hong Kong trainers' championship has suddenly become a bottle-neck after Lor and Jimmy Ting's bids for the coveted crown gained valuable momentum.

Vaulting to within a win of David Hayes (14 victories), Lor and Ting boosted their tallies to 13 for the term, after their in-form stables completed bountiful October stints with nine wins each. Tony Cruz is next with 10 wins.

Lor was second in the 2017/18 trainers' championship behind his mentor, John Size. - HKJC