Major King bounces back to reign again

Major King (Manoel Nunes) making light of the 58.5kg top impost to land the $70,000 Class 3 event over the Polytrack 1,200m in Race 11 on Saturday. PHOTO: STC

Major King has not taken long to bounce back from his “slip-up” in the Rocket Man Sprint with a pulsating win on Saturday.

The Per Incanto five-year-old was widely seen as a model of consistency who would not be punching above his weight in the Group 3 sprint over 1,200m on Aug 6, even if it was over his less preferred turf surface.

But, despite racing handy, the previous four-time winner could not put in a blow, finishing a 3½-length seventh to Kharisma with 51.5kg.

Some queried the bold decision to step up the progressive sort to Group company, only one week after his last win in a 1,000m speed dash in Class 3.

Trainer Jason Ong is categorical that Major King was as fit as a fiddle that day, but just had no luck in the running.

Saturday’s come-from-behind victory vindicated Ong in some ways.

“At his last start, we backed him up, but I think it’s the wide draw that cost him the race. He just didn’t get an ideal run,” said the leading trainer.

Barrier No. 6 was more reassuring this time, but fans still fretted at the 300m when Major King, lumping the top weight (58.5kg), was taking a month of Sundays to peg back the leader and stablemate Akhbar (Zyrul Nor Azman).

The task turned even more daunting when main rival Gold Ten Sixty-One (Bruno Queiroz) collared Akhtar first with a better swagger.

But, under regular partner Manoel Nunes’ drive, Major King never shirked the fight. Pinning his ears back, he kept attacking the line, eventually nabbing Gold Ten Sixty-One by half-a-length.

Akhtar stayed on gallantly for third, another 1¼ lengths away and just nosing out Pacific Warrior (Wong Chin Chuen).

The winning time was 1min 10.72sec for the 1,200m on Polytrack.

It is well documented that Major King’s only chink in the armour might be a propensity to get a little above himself at the gates.

Ong said his confidence grew when Major King jumped on terms and settled beautifully.

“He was able to relax and it’s worked out perfect. Nunes knows him very well,” he said.

“I respected Gold Ten Sixty-One but my horse ran a very good race, considering he had the top weight.”

Even after Major King’s first Group raid came a cropper, Ong is not ruling out another bite at the cherry, but he is not making it a priority.

“I’ll see how he pulls up. He’s still a young horse and I will look after him,” he said.

“I’m not in a hurry to test him at the top level again.”

Nunes also holds Major King in high esteem, even if he felt the vista of options to explore is not very wide.

“This horse really loves the Polytrack. He’s won all his races on that surface now,” said the four-time Singapore champion jockey.

“He’s a 1,000m to 1,200m horse but, to me, his best distance is 1,100m.”

Hence, the Brazilian rode him on a piece of cotton for most of the way on Saturday.

“I didn’t chase him so he can finish off, especially over 1,200m on Poly, which is like 1,400m on turf,” he said.

“We were also concerned about the top weight. But we tracked the right horse throughout, Gold Ten Sixty-One, and he did a good job to catch him.

“Jason and his team have done a great job in making this horse bounce back.

“They have managed to keep him in good form for so long. He’s now won five races in only two preps, which is not an easy feat.”

Major King has recorded five wins in 10 starts and run third three times for stakes earnings just a little under the $200,000 mark for the Happy Baby Stable.

An impressive debut winner in Class 4 company, Akhtar has now tasted defeat at his two starts up in class, beaten by Major King on both occasions.

Though the King Power Stable-owned speedster is one-dimensional, Ong said that, from the inside alley, it would have been ill-advised to cramp the free-flowing style of the I Am Invincible five-year-old.

“He’s a speed horse. I didn’t want to waste the ace draw as he always goes forward,” he said.

“No matter what, he would have gone forward. He still ran good.”

The Ong-Nunes combination was at the double, having five races earlier saluted with Engine Start ($15) in the $50,000 Class 4 race over the Polytrack mile.

Both have also cemented their perch atop the respective Kranji leaderboards.

Ong, on 40 winners, is five clear of reigning champion Tim Fitzsimmons.

Nunes, though, is daylight ahead on 70 winners, almost double the score of Marc Lerner and Wong, both on 34.