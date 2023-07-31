Major King set on Rocket Man Sprint path

Major King (Manoel Nunes) easily winning the Class 3 race over 1,000m at Kranji on Sunday. ST PHOTO: SYAMIL SAPARI

Major King underscored the vast improvement he has made in the last three months with happy results on Sunday – as well as, quite possibly, a happy headache for his trainer Jason Ong.

After scoring at his last start in Class 4 grade, the Per Incanto four-year-old was rising one level up in the $70,000 Class 3 race (1,000m).

But punters were spot-on in their calculations in still backing him down to even-money favouritism.

With Sun Ops (Jerlyn Seow) more bent on leading, Major King (Manoel Nunes) was happy to take up a trailing position in third. He was a cut above when he came blazing past the fading leader at the 300m mark to score going away. The winning margin over Gold Ten Sixty-One was 3¼ lengths, though the damage could have been worse had Nunes not eased down 50m before the line.

After such a breathtaking display, Ong was over the moon, but also caught a little in a bind.

He had actually entered the Happy Baby Stable-owned gelding in next Sunday’s Group 3 Rocket Man Sprint (1,200m).

A seven-day back-up to such a major assignment is unconventional on paper, but the young Singaporean trainer knew he had to book a seat first.

Win, lose or draw, he would then cross the bridge when he gets to it.

But, in case of a win – which he was quite bullish about – he knew he would then have to grapple with fewer permutations in the next couple of days.

“Unfortunately, the Rocket Man Sprint is up next week. It’ll be a rush to get him there,” he said.

“I’ll have to see how he pulls up first and make a decision whether he runs or not.”

Ong said that he actually saw Sunday’s race as a crucial stepping stone to the Rocket Man Sprint, despite the short lead time.

“The 1,000m won’t take too much from him. It was like a good trial towards next week,” he said.

“Even though he won today and will get some points from the handicapper, he’ll still get in at a low weight in the Rocket Man Sprint. Currently, his rating is 70, while the topweight (Mr Malek) holds a much higher rating (101).

“Nunes won’t be able to ride him at such a low weight, though. I’ll have to find another jockey.”

The fact that the comeback sprint feature is run on a surface Major King has not conquered yet does not faze Ong. All his four wins have been recorded on Polytrack.

“I’m not so worried by that – not as much as the quick back-up, anyway,” he said.

“He ran third to Golden Monkey last year in the 3YO series, and it was over 1,400m. So, I’m quite sure he can handle grass.

“I’ve always thought he was Group material. He’s my best chance to break my duck in a big race before racing closes down for good next year.”

Ong was also pleased with the performance of his second runner, Akhtar (Simon Kok), in Sunday’s race. The debut winner, who was also rising in class like Major King, finished a meritorious third to his stablemate, five lengths astern.

“The two-week gap was a bit close for Akhtar, but he still ran a nice race,” said Ong.

“He ran up to his standards considering he is not as seasoned a campaigner as Major King.

“He drew a bit wide but he showed a lot of courage to run third. There’s still a lot of improvement to come from him.”

To some, there was not much between the Ong duo, but their trainer always favoured Major King, albeit with one caveat – he must not fluff his lines at the start.

Though a prolific performer with four wins – all on Polytrack – Major King can be prone to tardy getaways.

But he jumped on terms this time, a clear sign the penny has dropped in that area as well.

“As long as Major King jumps well, we knew he’d run good today,” said Ong.

“Barrier No. 1 was also good. So, we had luck in our favour today.

“This horse has really improved. I remember when he won on debut with Hakim (Kamaruddin), he was still a thinker. But the more he went through his grades, the more consistent he became. Nunes has also done a good job on him.”

Having now ridden Major King to his last three victories, the four-time Singapore champion jockey was not too hard-pressed to call the one he was most taken with.

“That was his best run to date. Well done to Jason for keeping him on top of his game,” said the Brazilian hoop.

“The horse looked so well and so beautiful in the yard today.

“I did think the 1,000m would be a bit sharp for him, and barrier No. 1 can be either good or bad. But today, he jumped really quickly and landed in front. He also ran a very good time (58.32sec).”

Sunday's Singapore Results: sinres31.pdf