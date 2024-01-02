Major King set to rule in New Year Cup

Pacific Emperor (No. 5) fending off the fast-finishing Major King (No. 8) in the Group 3 Merlion Trophy over the Polytrack 1,200m on Oct 28, 2023, with Super Salute (No. 1) running third. The trio will cross swords again in the Group 3 New Year Cup over the same course and distance on Jan 6.

The good things just keep getting better for trainer Jason Ong.

The newly crowned champion trainer for 2023 could open the new season in style by lifting the Group 3 New Year Cup on Jan 6.

The 35-year-old has two runners – Major King and Akhtar – entered for the $110,000 feature and the celebrations could continue for this likeable horseman.

While Akhtar has been a good horse to have in the yard, Major King looks like the one that could give Ong that lift-off into the new season which comes to a close on Oct 5.

Four times in 2023, Major King has won races for the Happy Baby Stable.

Added to that other win on June 11, 2022, when he triumphed on debut, the “King” has won in excess of $200,000 for his connections.

And he is hardly done yet.

In preparation for his assignment coming up, Ong sent Major King out for a training gallop on Jan 2 and the five-year-old never did put a hoof wrong.

Trotting out onto the right-handed Track 6, his rider clicked him into action.

Major King, who already showed his form by winning his trial impressively on Dec 28, was all for it. He responded accordingly.

But, probably under instruction, he was eased back and eventually ran out the 600m in 40.4sec.

Job done, he returned to the stable where he surely would have received a pat from Ong.

Major King will be suited to the New Year Cup conditions.

The son of Per Incanto has won over the Cup distance of 1,200m.

As for the alternate surface, on which the race will be run, Major King loves the Polytrack.

All of his five wins have been on the synthetic surface.

Indeed, it is that fact which gives him a clear advantage over that highly touted rival, Super Salute who, while capable on the Poly, has won six of his eight races on the turf – including that last one on Dec 17.

Yes, Super Salute can never be ruled out in any contest and, sure as ever, he is ready for this one.

Taken out for a training gallop by Manoel Nunes, who has won on him seven times, Super Salute was never asked to do more than what was necessary.

He ran out the 600m in 42.5sec.

The multiple winner from trainer Richard Lim’s yard will carry fiery form into the New Year Cup and he will be a force to reckon with.

His last start, which also brought up his last win, was impressive.

Settled in midfield by Nunes, he opened up on all cylinders halfway down the straight.

And, like the genuine racer that he is, he powered home to win by almost a length.

Super Salute has been a really good one – first for trainer Jason Lim (since disqualified) and now for Richard Lim.

At just five years old, he has finished in the money in 13 of his 15 races and there is more to come from this son of I Am Invincible.

Yes, expect to see plenty of magic from this galloper who, so recently, strung together seven wins in a row.

In this sport, it is often said that weight can stop a train.

Well, you had better believe it and the connections of Lucky Jinsha will be hoping it holds true in the feature event on Jan 6.

The six-year-old looked to be on top of his game when he turned in a smart gallop, running the 600m in 40.5sec.

Prepared for racing action by Tim Fitzsimmons, Lucky Jinsha gets into the New Year Cup with a luxury weight of 50kg.

In horsey terms, it means he has a pull of 4.5kg on Major King (54.5kg) and a whopping 8.5kg (58.5kg) on Super Salute and fellow topweight King Arthur.

Racing in the colours of the Lucky Unicorn Stable, Lucky Jinsha has, of late, been off the boil in his races.

Indeed, you have to go back to Nov 5, 2022, to bookmark the last time he won a race.

That is a long time between drinks and his connections must be getting fidgety.

Therein lies a question mark. Why is it that Lucky Jinsha cannot bring his training form to the races?

He has been excellent in his trials. Indeed, when winning four of his last five trials, Lucky Jinsha went under the minute mark.

Yes, he loves the sprints – especially if it is on the alternate surface.

To date, seven of his eight victories have been on the Polytrack.

Who is to say the big boy – yes, he weighs in just under the 600kg mark – cannot break his losing streak and, in the process, “stop the trains” like King Arthur, Super Salute and Major King in their tracks?

