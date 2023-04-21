Make Honest Quest the banker in Race 4

Race 1 (1,200m)

(1) AMAZING COLOURS was beaten by a decent filly on debut. She improved second-up when only run out of it late. The one to beat.

(3) FIRE GLOW showed promise on debut but is troublesome. The filly has been scratched a couple of times since.

(4) FIRST MINISTER may be looking for further but can improve.

Watch the betting on newcomers (6) JOY AND PEACE and (7) WINNING GRACE.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(18) THE WINTER LAKE showed signs of inexperience on debut but was not disgraced when finishing fifth. She is likely to be smarter this time and has a winning chance.

(15) PRINCIPESSA MIA represents the very strong Alan Greeff-Richard Fourie combination and can score on debut.

(1) WOODLAND RIDGE is improving and has a winning chance.

(2) SIBERIAN FOX was caught late last time and can earn some more money.

Race 3 (2,400m)

(1) POPPING CREASE found filly Medlers Tart far too good last time. He can go one better.

(6) JOE HARMAN continues to be unlucky but holds his form well.

Stablemates (2) LORD NELSON and (3) MORE FOR ME look forward to their local debut.

Race 4 (2,400m)

(3) HONEST QUEST is in good shape and trainer Greeff is in top form with six winners last Friday. The clear banker for all exotic permutations.

(4) ALMIGHWAAR is also in good form but appears a difficult ride.

Stable companions from the Gavin Smith yard, (1) JASPERO and (2) BOLD STRIKE, have been in good form. They are not out of it.

Race 5 (1,000m)

(5) ESTHER seems the type who will get better with each start. She was not disgraced when fourth last time after an easy maiden win.

(1) RHYTHM OF THE RAIN and (9) QUICK COUNT come with good form. They deserve respect.

(3) RAINBOW THIEF reminded of his talent with a nice win last time.

(4) GLASS SHOES is clearly better over 1,000m at this stage and is not out of it.

Race 6 (1,200m)

(2) MONASHADA showed promise early but then was consistently tried over longer distances. It was when she reverted to sprinting that she regained her form and has won two nice races in 2023.

(1) RED BERRY is not an easy ride but packs a decent finish when in the mood. She will be doing her best work at the finish.

(3) MEET AT THE GEORGE always gives of her best and has a winning chance on her local debut after a change of trainers.

(4) STOLEN KISS has been very consistent for some time and is not out of it.

Race 7 (1,200m)

(4) FAIRY KNIGHT did not impress on debut but did a lot better last time. He took time to hit his best but won impressively and can follow-up.

(5) GLOBAL FORCE has improved with each run and has beaten Fairy Knight but that was on the Polytrack. Fairy Knight has clearly improved since.

(6) VISION OF WONDER was a wide-margin winner last time. The runner-up won well last Monday.

(7) WAR LAUNCH has looked useful but had no answer to Fairy Knight’s finish last time. The colt is better off at the weights, so may finish closer this time.

Race 8 (1,400m)

(7) FIERY DUKE is looking to break through for his third success after finishing third at his last two starts.

(6) PEDRO quickened to score last time. It would not surprise to see him back up with just a three-point penalty.

(1) EL ROMIACHI is clearly better than his last run suggests. Before that, he finished second and third.

(9) PICTURE THE MOMENT, (10) UNCLE GEORGE and (12) CALLMEMRGREENLIGHT are others with a say.