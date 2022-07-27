Make Port Louis in Race 7 your top priority

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(1) ABSOLUTE PLEASURE has shown promise in her two starts so far. The jockey-trainer combination scored twice with maidens last week at this course and she can go one better than her latest start.

There are a number of runners making their debut and both trainers Gavin Smith and Alan Greeff know what is needed to win a race like this, so keep an eye on the betting regarding (2) DOUBLE DUTY and (4) LADY CHARTOUCHE.

(5) LIKEABLE, (7) MY MIA and (8) SPRING FEVER probably need to do more to win a race but could earn some money.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

Trainer Greeff holds the whip hand with (5) GLOBAL BEAT and (9) DAMMI. They are his big runners. Global Beat has shown improvement in each start and could be ready to strike. Dammi is clearly better than his last run suggests.

In-form trainer Gavin Smith will be hoping to finish the season like he has done all throughout and have more winners and he has a few in this race who are open to improvement. One of them is (1) MACTAVISH. He is struggling to win a race but is fit and ready to improve.

(2) VERIFIED and (6) INTO THE STORM are still capable of showing improvement as they have had only a few runs so far.

(3) JACKSON MISISSIPPI is improving and can contest the finish again.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

(1) LIBRAN LANA returns from a break but could be good enough to win this one.

(2) ST PATRICK’S DAY is unreliable but is also quite capable of earning some stake.

(6) ECLAIR has done well so far in her two starts and looks the right one in this race.

(8) RED SPHERE finished a few lengths behind her when they met and she is open to further improvement.

(7) FLOWERS OF NIKE showed improvement but could prefer the Polytrack.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

(1) PHOENIX was a bit of a disappointment last time out. Her form before that was good enough to win a race like this but she will be giving weight away to all her rivals.

(2) KISS OF LIFE is course-and-distance suited and is likely to put in a decent performance in this race.

(3) AFTERNOON TEA, (5) IRISH WILLOW and (15) BUTTERCUP are all capable of better than their last runs and deserve some respect.

(7) AND WE DANCED won a nice race last time out and could be a threat.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(2) GAVEL STRIKE makes a local debut and, with luck, can win this one.

(3) AFRICA’S ROCK has shown promise but is returning from a lengthy break and has changed trainers so may need this run.

(6) IRISH RAIN is in good form and has a winning chance.

(7) COFFEE BREAK has been unreliable but is clearly not out of it.

(9) EL ROMIACHI, (8) TEOFILIA and (12) GOLD ROCK are all course-and-distance suited and have to be considered for larger permutations in the exotics.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

(15) RAISETHEREDLANTERN quickened nicely to win on local debut and could follow up.

(1) RAZOR RED has not lived up to his high earlier mark but is coming off a good run and must be considered a possible winner.

(3) SING GIRL SING is holding her form and can contest the finish again. It is an open-looking race and we may need to go wide in the exotics to find the winner.

(7) ABAYYAAN is capable of winning a race like this on the turf.

(11) TRAVEL MASTER is better than his local debut would suggest and will do a lot better this time.

(10) MASTERFUL could be the surprise package if showing his side.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

(6) PORT LOUIS put in the performance of his life when runner-up in a better race than this last time and, if living up to that run, will be hard to beat.

(2) COASTAL PATH does seem better than his last run would suggest.

(3) FOREST SPY, (4) KHAYA’S HOPE and (7) SAND BANK are all in excellent form and could threaten Port Louis.

(9) CHERE FOR ME put behind a disappointing penultimate run with a solid win last time out and can follow up. She is a talented filly.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

(1) BAT OUT OF HELL needed the local debut and could show vast improvement.

(2) SHINE A LIGHT is clearly better than her last run and could bounce back to score.

(3) ANATURA is in good heart and has a winning chance.

(5) KEEPINGTHEPEACE quickened nicely on local debut and should prefer the longer distance.

(8) MISS VENEZUELA prefers the turf and could be a surprise package.

RACE 9 (1,000M)

(2) CIVIL RIGHTS met stronger than this on local debut and must be considered a top chance.

(3) DRIVE BY was caught very late last time and deserves some respect.

(4) RIGHT CHOICE makes her local debut and must be considered.

(5) VARIETY BREEZE is course-and-distance suited and is capable of an upset.

(9) PHEDRA is improving and quickened nicely to win her latest start.