Manz Knight looks the most gallant

Race 1 (1,200m)



Seven of the 11 runners are first-timers, including (5) KNOCKEMSTIFF, who is a strong back-up for stablemate (1) CAPTAIN WARA. Captain Wara has the best form of the four raced runners. He finished second on debut and can only improve.

Watch the betting on the newcomers for stable confidence.



Race 2 (2,000m)



(1) JET DYNASTY is maturing and could go back to back.

But he finished behind (3) FUTUREWOLFF recently and it could get close between them.

(5) MONSIEUR CHEVELLE is probably better over further but cannot be ignored for the top honours.

(2) STREET ART is reported to be working well in new surroundings. Respect.

(7) ROMEO’S MAGIC and (4) HAZLO GRANDE are looking for the trifecta money.



Race 3 (1,800m)



(5) MANZ KNIGHT appears the most consistent of them all and is the “safe” horse.

On the Mambo Come Tesio form, (2) DESERT FOX and (3) WONDERWORLD should be close to (9) EVERY CLOUD and (10) IMPRESSION. They are improving and could get into the action.



Race 4 (1,800m)



(2) SPIRIT PRINCESS and (3) IDABELLE are having their peak runs and could fight this out.

(1) TURNTHEBEATAROUND finished behind (4) ANTANANARIVO, who showed improved form with blinkers. It is Turnthebeataround’s turn to try the blinkers and could do likewise.

Another runner who showed improvement sporting blinkers is (8) IDEAL HEART. She can come into the picture.



Race 5 (2,400m)



(1) ANGEL’S WISH is relishing the marathon distance and has good acceleration. Should be there.

But she has to contend with the honest (3) ABSOLUTE VALUE, who will give her a run for money.

(7) BARMAID never travelled last time and pulled up distressed. Look for a better effort.

(4) ROYAL MAZARIN and (5) PACIFIC EXPRESS are looking to challenge.



Race 6 (1,000m)



(8) SET TO GO is back over his winning trip and could improve his win record to three.

(1) MOVER AND SHAKER is speedy and the 2.5kg allowance will help.

(10) SMITH AND WESSON makes his track debut and should make his presence felt.

(3) CONSTABLE and (4) TROMPIE are capable and could redeem themselves.



Race 7 (1,000m)



(10) TRE AMICI is 4kg better than (9) AXEL COLLINS for 1½ lengths and should turn it around.

(6) STORMY SEAS is holding form and should be thereabouts again.

A fast early pace could see (3) MINI COOP flash up.



(8) CAPTAIN DIZZY runs well fresh and could go in again.



Race 8 (1,400m)



(7) CALIBRE CREST looks the one they have to beat but many will be trying their best.

(5) MO JIVE and (10) LORD VARYS sport blinkers for the first time. Respect.

(6) BLOOMINGTON, (2) STORMY WINTER and (11) SILENT WAR are more warranting inclusion.



Race 9 (1,400m)



(2) IRONTAIL races fresh and should make a bold effort.

(5) BATIK is running well and could hold (1) WAQAAS on recent collateral form. But Waqaas thrives at this track and cannot be ignored.

(10) MABONENG pulled up fatigued last time and should do a lot better.



Race 10 (1,400m)



(6) CONKER THE WORLD should give a run for money if she starts on terms.

(4) ROCKINGTHETIMEAWAY tries further again and could improve.

(9) TMBAVATI RIVER is running well and should not be far off.

(10) SPEECHMAKER and (12) BIG CITY GIRL are more to include in exotics.