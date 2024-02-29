March 1 South Africa (Fairview) form analysis

Race 1 (1,200m)

(4) CORAL BLAZE did not show her best last time but her penultimate start was good enough to hold a winning chance in this.

(2) BRETTY showed improvement in her second start and can contest the finish.

(6) EAT PREY LOVE ran on well on debut but did not run as well second time. She should like this distance and can go close to winning.

(8) GOLD QUEST found betting support on debut and should be a lot smarter this time.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(16) PRINCESS HANNAH put in a pleasing debut. With improvement, should be the one to beat.

(1) STRING OF LIGHTS ran well on local debut and can go one better this time.

(2) VENETIAN MOONLIGHT lacks a strong finish but can contest the finish once again.

(3) SUNSET ROAR is holding her form and has a place chance.

(4) KYOKA makes her local debut after a change of trainer and could show vast improvement.

Race 3 (2,000m)

(5) ON THE GUEST LIST looked an unlucky loser over this course and distance last time and, with luck in running, can go one better.

(6) TRIP TO BARBERTON showed what she is capable of on her day and can fight out the finish once again.

(1) HEARTSEASE has been unreliable of late but can contest the finish.

(2) ST CLOUD did not show her best on turf in her penultimate start but bounced back to win on the Polytrack last time.

Race 4 (1,900m)

(2) AFRICA’S ROCK quickened nicely to win his latest start and could like this longer distance.

(3) CLIMATE CONTROL has been very disappointing of late but can win a race like this.

(4) REACH FORTHE STARS is in good form but does have to overcome a wide draw.

(5) ALADO’S PRIDE is in good form and deserves respect.

Race 5 (1,400m)

(2) GLOBAL ALLY has done trainer Alan Greeff very proud since joining his yard. The gelding only found one better in a stronger race last time and has Richard Fourie back in the irons.

(5) SLINGS AND ARROWS has not won for some time now but is in good heart and should fight out the finish once again.

There was not much between (4) PRINCE VIHAAN, (5) THE MAURITIAN, (7) TRANSACT and (8) ALINGALONGA recently when they last met. They cannot be ignored in the exotics.

Race 6 (1,400m)

(4) SINGLE FILE was unlucky last time. May be improving.

(1) GUERRA is unreliable but it is hard not to put this Fourie-ridden runner in all the exotics.

(2) PRINCE OF DENMARK showed vast improvement last time and could have more to offer.

(3) TIMBAVATI RIVER has been good for his current trainer and is clearly not out of it.

Race 7 (1,600m)

(1) LUNAR HALO is very good on her home track and got the job done last time with a win, albeit a narrow one. She does seem better than that win and could run closer to her rating this time.

(2) SIDDELEY is coming into this race off two runner-up performances in the Western Cape. Trainer Justin Snaith still has a decent strike rate when raiding and she should fight out the finish.

(4) PUBLIC BENEFIT ran well when runner-up behind Lunar Halo last time and should be right there at the finish once again.

(5) PASSCHENDAELE makes her local debut after a change of trainer and looks an each-way hope.

Race 8 (1,200m)

(3) RED SASH is not reliable but, on her best form, could certainly win a race in this division.

(1) LADY MAJORCA is holding form and could contest the finish again.

(2) GLOBAL LADY quickened nicely to win on local debut and can follow up but stable companion (18) HOLLY’S VIEW will have Fourie aboard.

(6) HILDELITA is clearly better than her last run would suggest. (8) DREAM SCAPE has a place chance if jumping on terms.