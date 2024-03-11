March 12 South Africa (Fairview) form analysis

Race 1 (1,400m)

(3) WILLIAM’S LEGACY was a bit of a disappointment last time but will prefer this shorter distance. Can go close to winning.

(1) JUSTCANTGETENOUGH was not beaten far on local debut and could be a threat. This does seem a stronger race, though.

(2) KING OF QUEEN was touched off on local debut and can go one better trying the Polytrack this time.

(5) TORRONE is clearly better than his last-start seventh suggests and is better judged on his good local debut.

(9) OUTER DIMENSION makes his local debut and would not be a surprise winner.

Race 2 (1,400m)

(8) KYOKA showed improvement on local debut but tries this surface for the first time in a weak race.

(1) VENETIAN MOONLIGHT lacks a strong finish but can earn some money.

(3) SEASIDE TRIP could be good enough to win on local debut.

(5) KEENONKELLY disappointed on the turf last time but has some fair form on the Polytrack.

(9) MAD WORLD returns to the surface of her fair debut and could be the surprise package.

Race 3 (1,600m)

(2) MEETATTHEWINDSOR won well with blinkers but did not repeat it last time when proving too difficult a ride for Richard Fourie. Blinkers are not declared this time which is interesting.

(3) PEDRO is in good form but is probably best on the turf.

(5) THE CHARIOTEER is unreliable but looks course-and-distance suited.

(6) WIND SOCK has been disappointing of late but is not out of it.

(7) ELUSIVE JUSTICE likes the Polytrack and can surprise.

Race 4 (1,600m)

(9) LEGAL THRILLER did not repeat his penultimate-start good run when well beaten last time. He seems to have more to offer on handicapping terms and will have Fourie aboard.

(8) SAND BANK showed what he is capable of with a good last-start victory. Deserves respect.

(12) GUNSMOKE has been at his very best on the turf and is not out of it.

(1) JASPERO has run well over this course and distance. Deserves some respect.

(6) KING OF SEVILLE showed improvement last time and can do even better with further progress.

Race 5 (1,900m)

(12) NOTHINGELSEMATTERS makes his local debut but could be the type that likes the Polytrack.

(5) EUPHORIC is probably better over 1,600m but can contest the finish.

(7) THEN IN FOCUS is in good form and his last win was on the Polytrack.

(9) MAGICAL MIDLANDS drops in class and could surprise.

(14) ALADO’S PRIDE is in very good form and is clearly not out of it.

Race 6 (1,000m)

(10) POMPEI WARNING has made good improvement for trainer Gavin Smith and could still be ahead of the handicapper.

(2) ESTHER is very speedy and should make a fight of it under Fourie.

(6) TUSCAN GOLD does not always show his best but is not out of it.

(13) FERRANDO is a reserve runner at this stage but should go close to winning, if securing a place.

Race 7 (1,300m)

(7) PASSCHENDAELE tried to make all the running in a better race than this last time. She was not beaten far. If this surface is not a problem, she is the one to beat.

(6) SUMMER ODYSSEY is in good form and looks course-and-distance suited. The obvious threat.

(1) CHERE FOR ME is better on turf and has been a bit of a disappointment of late but could play a minor role.

(2) IDITA has won on this surface and can improve on some modest recent runs.

(8) TIME FOR GLORY could improve after a change of trainer.

Race 8 (1,300m)

(11) YOU WIN AGAIN is in good form and could be ready to score.

(1) IQEMBULABESIFAZANE was a bit of a disappointment last time but can bounce back to the winner’s circle.

(2) DREAM SCAPE is battling to win but is capable of contesting the finish.

(5) SUMMER OF DREAMS makes a local debut and could improve.

(9) GLOBAL GODDESS is better than her last run and would not be a surprise winner.