March 13 Hong Kong (Happy Valley) form analysis

Leading trainer Pierre Ng's Medic Elite, who is in solid form, will roll forward and make his own luck. That could easily see him prove hard to beat in Race 3 at Happy Valley on March 13.

Race 1 (1,000m)

1 Ace Talent dips in grade and it would not shock to see him return to form. He races well at Happy Valley and rates strongly.

3 Mr Good Vibes is another who makes the class drop. He can put his best foot forward from an ideal draw with the in-form Brenton Avdulla up.

4 Happy Tango is chasing back-to-back wins. He will roll forward and get his opportunity.

10 Great Days has yet to win, but he has gone close a number of times. He is favoured under champion jockey Zac Purton.

Race 2 (1,200m)

3 Beauty Infinity has the scope to keep improving. Coming from the right stable, he will take a bit of catching, as long as he can handle the class rise.

4 Nicconi County won well two runs back. He has remained in serious form.

1 Celestial Colours is after back-to-back successes. In the right vein of form, he gets another chance in Class 3.

8 Happy Fat Cat can roll forward with the feather weight and give this group something to reel in.

Race 3 (1,650m)

2 Medic Elite won well two starts back and continues to race in solid form. He will roll forward and make his own luck, which could easily see him prove hard to beat.

11 Mighty Star comes into this following two very good outings. Expect him to take another step forward under the light weight.

6 Happy Jai Jai gets a good gate and the services of Purton.

1 Beau Gosse is racing well but has the wide draw to overcome. His last two efforts for third have been sound.

Race 4 (1,200m)

3 Copartner Prance looks ready to land a breakthrough victory. He is progressing well and should prove hard to beat, especially under Purton.

7 Lapras is better than his record suggests. He is worth including at decent odds.

9 Hayday turned his form around last time to finish third. He is suited from the positive draw.

5 Great Achiever is lightly raced but has shown that he has some ability. Keep safe.

Race 5 (1,200m)

8 Super Eagle is super consistent. It would not surprise to see him land another reward for Chris So. His last eight runs have seen him finish no worse than third. The one to beat.

2 Ernest Feeling had a form blip last start, but he can return to the right level of racing. He has been superb all season.

7 Multidarling narrowly missed last start. He can mix his form but clearly has the ability.

5 Kilindini gets the 5lb (2.27kg)-claiming Angus Chung up and chances are he rolls forward in a bid to pinch this contest.

Race 6 (1,200m)

1 Raging Blizzard has the class to keep improving. His ascent is far from over and the inside gate favours him under Purton.

2 Sugar Sugar is chasing a hat-trick of wins. He has found the right vein of form and does his best racing over this course and trip.

9 Kyrus Dragon is lightly raced and favoured under the featherweight impost. He can take another forward step.

3 Watch Buddy has been one of this season’s best performers at Happy Valley. Next in line.

Race 7 (1,650m)

4 Sturdy Ruby comes into this following a pair of solid runner-up efforts. He is consistent, competitive and this contest appears well within his grasp.

5 Joy Of Spring is lightly raced but does have a stack of potential. He gets his opportunity.

7 Mayhem turned his form around last start to finish second. He draws well and just has to transfer that form from the dirt course at Sha Tin to turf at the Valley.

8 Atomic Beauty has finished no worse than third across his last five runs, including one win.

Race 8 (1,800m)

10 Escape Route slots in light and has been consistent of late. Although this is a hotly contested race, his reliability holds him in very good stead.

4 Turin Mascot, who is in the right vein of form, is capable of winning another race this season.

1 Berlin Tango gets into Class 3 for the first time. That will spark sharp improvement, especially with Purton hopping up from an ideal draw.

7 M Unicorn has been a revelation this season with four wins. He gets his chance.

Race 9 (1,200m)

4 Tomodachi Kokoroe is after a hat-trick of wins. He won a very strong race last start with a light weight and appears to have the scope to improve. The ideal draw should afford him the right run.

2 Bundle Of Charm is in a serious vein of form and can make his presence felt. His most recent three starts have been superb.

9 Coparter Ambition is a four-time winner from his last six runs. There could still be some improvement to come.

6 Gummy Gummy is next in line.

