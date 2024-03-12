March 13 South Africa (Greyville) form analysis

Race 1 (1,000m)

(6) HEAD GIRL has finished runner-up at her last two starts over the distance and has improved with a tongue tie.

(8) EMERALD GREEN is back over what looks to be a more suitable trip.

(3) SWEET JULIA was most disappointing when sent out favourite for her last outing. She may have found 1,400m a little far and is back to a sprint.

(1) VATHOMVLAFFIE and (4) ANGEL WINGS. The latter makes her Poly debut and could prove pick of the Corne Spies pair.

Race 2 (1,800m)

(1) PLAY WITH FIRE makes her Poly debut in this maiden handicap. Improved with blinkers, she should have a strong chance in a weak field.

(11) VALLI GAL has been consistent of late and the step-up in trip should see her competitive.

(2) SACRED LILY has had a few opportunities but is showing signs of finally coming to hand. She goes well on the Poly and could crack a win.

There should be little between (3) FLORAL FANTASY and (8) JOAN THE WAD, the two separated by a neck when they last met. Gary Rich has declared blinkers on Joan The Wad which could see her improve.

Race 3 (1,800m)

Tricky handicap but leading jockey Richard Fourie can add to his fast-growing tally with (5) EL REY VIENE.

His mount showed up well back from a break with first-time blinkers and can go one better.

(8) SYX HOTFIX has his third run after a break and should be cherry-ripe for this contest. He loves the Poly and stays the trip well.

(1) STRAIGHT UP is always game and looking for his ninth success. He has the best draw and must be considered a winning hope.

(3) MADISON VALLEY is a lightly raced three-year-old who showed up well first run out of the maidens. He faces a useful field of older runners but, if he can build on his current form, he is one to follow.

Race 4 (1,800m)

(10) RICCARDO had the worst draw last time and was a touch disappointing, after showing some promising form leading into the race. The blinkers go on and Rachel Venniker stays aboard, which could be telling.

(6) RELEASE ME has top weight but has been consistent. He drops in class and has a strong chance for his third win.

(5) SCAMPTON has not been far back since shedding his maiden tag and should prefer this step-up in trip with a weight relief.

(8) FIREFLARE beat Scampton when shedding his maiden status but has been thrown into the deep end since. Down in class, he can feature.

Race 5 (1,600m)

(7) PASCALI is up in class but was narrowly beaten by Allaroundtheworld from a wide draw at Scottsville last time. That form has been franked and, with a handy weight, he can go one better with top jockey Muzi Yeni astride.

Fourie stays with (1) CUPID’S SONG, whose two recent victories were with the jockey aboard. He has the best draw.

(4) RODRIGUEZ is long overdue and has been consistent which has not done his rating any good. Always game, he could finally get it right with some luck.

(5) MIDNIGHT CALLER has gone well over this course and distance and was not far back when favourite under a 4kg-claiming apprentice last time. He now gets a more experienced rider aboard.

Race 6 (1,600m)

(3) SPRING KISS won well enough last time to suggest that she can go in again. She has a good draw and Fourie has kept with the ride.

(6) KITTEN’S ADVENTURE is never far off them but goes the mile for the first time. She can go close if she stays.

(4) OH SO SQUISHY made sudden improvement on the turf last run, after a string of failures on the Poly. She may well have finally found her form.

(12) PRETTY ANALIA was a close second behind Spring Kiss last time. She is slightly better off at the weights, but the draw and a relatively inexperienced apprentice are of concern.

Race 7 (1,400m)

(8) MR MASTER STARTER has run some cracking races against stronger rivals and looked in need of his last effort after a three-month break. That run should have brought him on to be competitive in another difficult handicap.

(1) WYZEACT has paid dearly for his one good effort in strong company and has earned a hefty rating. But his best recent efforts have been in the soft, so the switch to the Poly is suitable.

(10) DIANI has a tricky draw but he was possibly short of a run last time. He is never far back, though.

The two fillies, (7) SLEEK AS SILK and (6) MORGAN LA FAY, have met on a number of occasions. The former may just have the edge at the weights but there should not be much between them.

Race 8 (1,200m)

Fourie was spoilt for choice and has stuck with (8) PHAKA IMALI, who ran a smart race over this course and distance last time.

He meets (10) KNIGHT WARRIOR on slightly better weight terms.

(2) DANCING DORA, who has her third run after a break, has a handy weight and a good draw to aid her chances.

(6) BIG SLICK was a beaten favourite behind Knight Warrior last time. Venniker takes over from a 4kg claimer.