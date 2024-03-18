March 19 South Africa (Vaal) form analysis

Race 1 (1,700m)

(2) BREATH OF MAGIC has been struggling to crack a win but this could be his day.

(9) DECEPTION PASS has finished close-up in both sprints. The longer trip will be to his liking.

(1) IN A BLUE MOON and (8) AL AKHTAAR are improving with racing and could feature.

Watch first-timer (10) RUSSIAN LOTUS.

Race 2 (1,400m)

(4) MOONLIGHT TRADER will relish the longer distance. The one to beat.

(3) LEAD THE CHARGE was supported on debut but disappointed. She will know more about it over the longer trip.

(7) MESSALINA can be included in the tierce.

Watch debutant (5) PAGE BOY.

Race 3 (1,400m)

(9) QUEEN OF FIRE is improving with racing and should go close.

(6) INTRO is doing well and rates a serious threat.

(7) OLIVIA’S WAY finished alongside her after attracting no support on debut, so could improve.

Similarly, (4) FATAL FLAW was friendless in the market on debut but was not disgraced. Watch for improvement.

(1) AFRICAN BEAUTY and (10) RADIANT HEAT should enjoy the extra distance.

Watch debutante (3) COCOMELON.

Race 4 (1,700m)

(3) BLUE QUARTZ took a walk in the betting last time but pulled up blowing and finished at the rear. Expect improvement.

The same can be said about (2) ARCTIC VIXEN in another event. Should also strip fitter.

Another to drift in the betting was (9) SENSUAL KISS but she should do better over the longer trip.

(1) SPRINGER disappointed last time but could make amends.

(5) EXQUISITE DAWN could feature if ready after a long layoff.

Race 5 (2,400m)

Competitive and many with winning claims.

Those that are on the shortlist are (2) UNITED COUNCIL, (5) POSITIVE ATTITUDE, (6) TWENTY DRACHMA’S, (8) MAMBO COME TESIO and (9) BANHA BRIDGE.

Race 6 (1,200m)

(1) MIDNIGHT FUSION gets the nod from the inside draw.

(3) OPEN HIGHWAY is running well, but (6) LADY ELLIOT, (8) SAMOA and (9) EMPRESS GAME should be on top of him on collateral form.

(13) RISKY BUSINESS could chalk up a long-awaited second victory.

(5) THING CALLED LOVE comes off a maiden win and can follow up.

Race 7 (1,400m)

(1) MIA FIORE finished just ahead of (9) SECRET RECIPE last time and either could win.

(8) LADY CRUSADE needs to keep up the gallop and could be now looking for further.

(6) GREAT BARRIER comes off a maiden win and the form has been franked. Respect.

(5) ODE TO THE OCEAN and (15) COUNT YOUR CHANCES are more to consider.

Race 8 (1,400m)

The lightly raced (6) WORK OF TIME gets the nod for honesty.

(8) POCKET WATCH is maturing and should be in the money.

(12) WHORLY WHORLY loves this straight 1,400m. Worth each-way.

(19) SAGE KING and (5) TURBO POWER should not be far off.

Race 9 (1,400m)

(11) THAMBI is having his third run after a rest and gelding operation. He should get involved.

(9) KASHKAVAL just failed in his first run after a rest and could go one better.

(10) CERULEAN DANCER is honest and could get into the reckoning.

(7) NAZARE could make the frame.