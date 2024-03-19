March 20 Hong Kong (Happy Valley) form analysis

The Caspar Fownes-trained five-time winner Sugar Sugar (in blue and white checks) looks a sound proposition in the last event at Happy Valley on March 20. Drawn next to the rails, he should get a good run throughout.

Race 1 (1,800M)

5 Go Go Go has been knocking on the door. He pairs favourably with champion jockey Zac Purton and shapes as the one they must beat.

1 Nice Birdie has the class edge and it would not surprise to see him garner another win in this grade. He has an ideal draw.

11 Loyal Ambition knows what to do over this course and distance. His last two starts have been solid and he is capable of making a mid-race move.

12 Super Hornet slots in light. Although he has yet to win, he is worth respecting.

Race 2 (1,000M)

2 Spicy Spangle has looked seriously good ahead of his debut. Purton hops aboard and the inside gate should allow him to roll forward with ease. Can score first-up.

1 Sky Song also makes his first start and should receive a favourable run from gate 1.

3 Universal Blaze is the third debutant in the field and his latest trial was outstanding. The top three should fight it out.

5 Oversubscribed has the runs on the board. If they go quick, he will be the beneficiary from the tail of the field.

Race 3 (1,200M)

3 Super Elite has an ideal draw and can improve following his latest effort. He tends to mix his form but does rate strongly with the runs on the board.

1 Wind Speeder is racing well in Class 5. He has another winning chance under Purton.

5 Double Show has already won this term. He can prove competitive again in this grade after racing well all season.

8 Viva A La has returned to form across his most recent two starts. He will roll forward and give this group something to worry about.

Race 4 (1,200M)

1 Telecom Speed remains in Class 4 and gets a handy 5lb (2.27kg) off from apprentice Angus Chung’s claim. He is in the right vein of form and the inside gate is suitable.

4 Glory Cloud continues to make progress. He caught the eye last start, coming from well back in the field to finish in fourth position. Big chance.

2 Scotch Tycoon can find the front in a bid to offset the wide draw. He will look the winner at some stage.

11 High Percentage is without a win but has some ability. Do not discount.

Race 5 (1,200M)

10 Dan Attack won well two starts ago and has remained in sound form. Expect him to take another forward step, especially as he is lightly raced.

12 My Intelligent slots in light and gets another chance to record a second success this season.

7 The Khan continues to develop and he is open to further improvement.

1 Sports Legend makes the dip to Class 4, which appears incredibly suitable. Expect him to try and make all from the gate.

Race 6 (1,650M)

7 Kasa Papa has the right draw and has been super consistent of late. He has yet to win, but his recent efforts have seen him go close.

3 Gallant Valour has an ideal draw and the services of Purton. He can secure another win easily.

5 All Riches is a two-time winner who returns third-up this season. He is racing well and should be fit enough to contend strongly.

4 Super Baby can roll forward under 10lb-claiming apprentice Ellis Wong – pray for luck.

Race 7 (1,650M)

4 Dragon Star gets a favourable 10lb taken off his back from Wong’s allowance. Expect him to cross early in a bid to offset the wide gate and, from there, take a bit of beating.

8 Young Victory has three runs under his belt this term and should be nearing his peak now. He is capable on his day.

6 Strongest Boy is going for back-to-back wins after finally breaking through last time. He should get a sweet run from gate 1 under Purton.

12 Courier Magic broke through for his first success last time. Winning form is good form.

Race 8 (1,650M)

1 Hameron is much better suited to Class 3. He was sound last start, after being crowded in the home straight. He has the form and ability to register another win.

5 June Planet is going for consecutive wins – and his fourth this season – like the way he is progressing with Karis Teetan.

4 Eighteen Palms won two starts back and has continued to progress in the right manner.

8 Samarkand is a winning machine, although he rises in grade for this contest.

Race 9 (1,200M)

3 Sugar Sugar is a two-time winner from his last three starts. Overall, he has won five times. He draws pole position and should get a super run throughout.

12 Chain Of Gold is heading in the right direction and he is suited under no weight with Teetan aboard. He has been competitive in this grade and is open to further improvement.

10 Solar Partner is after his second consecutive win. He is favoured with Purton taking the reins.

5 Colourful Emperor is also a last-start winner. He can find the front easily enough.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club