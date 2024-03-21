March 22 South Africa (Fairview) form analysis

Race 1 (1,200m)

(1) BLOWIN IN THE WIND has now been fitted with blinkers and rates the one to beat in the opener.

(2) BLUE PALACE was quietly fancied and was not disgraced when finishing third on debut – watch for improvement.

(5) OH MY GUCCI GIRL is improving with racing.

(8) YELLOW JACKET must be included in quartets on her debut effort.

Race 2 (1,000m)

(3) PLAY ACT narrowly beat (4) RAVILIOUS on debut but the latter won his next race and now has a 4kg claimer up.

(2) HIDEKI was heavily backed on debut and duly arrived under pressure. He can only improve.

(1) FAMILY LAW and (5) FROSTY RECEPTION both won their respective debuts at 33-1 odds – either could have a say.

Race 3 (1,600m)

(8) MY TRUE LOVE is ready to run a big race, however, stablemate (1) CRYSTAL MAIDEN appears the stable elect on riding arrangements and must be respected on debut in new surroundings.

Other inmate, (6) LOVE SONG, cannot be ignored for money.

(2) ELUSIVE MATA appears moody but could get into the reckoning. Others looking for minor money.

Race 4 (2,000m)

(10) HAROLD THE DUKE was narrowly beaten on debut in new surroundings and should make his presence felt.

(5) PUERTO PLATA (won maiden on debut in new surroundings) and could be the stable elect on riding engagements, however, stable companion (6) KEEP THE FORT could challenge.

(3) REACH FORTHE STARS should run an honest race and should not be far off.

Recent maiden winner (7) MO FLOW, (9) LORD NELSON and maiden (13) DAWN CLOUD could make the quartet.

Race 5 (1,600m)

Competitive.

Muzi Yeni appears to have opted for (9) STORM COMMANDER as opposed to (10) PEMBROKE and (8) METAR, so it could be wise to follow.

(4) UNYIELDING cannot be ignored for money and should be thereabouts.

(2) ALINGALONGA holds (1) DOWSER on recent form but it could get a lot closer.

(5) LIGHT WITHOUT and (6) GLOBETONIC are more for the shortlist.

Race 6 (1,600m)

Hot-in-form (4) FAIRY KNIGHT could take the East Cape Guineas (Listed) over 1,600m and make it four straight wins.

Brett Crawford’s raiders (1) ZOOMIE and (2) ZIL MORIS are no slouches and are well in at the weights –they will not go down without a fight.

(7) ANATOLIAN SILVER looks to be well above average and will be tested. Others are looking for minor money.

Race 7 (1,200m)

The East Cape Sprint Cup (Listed) over 1,200m sees (3) SILVER FALCON looking to make amends for his disappointing last effort when encountering problems.

(1) KHAYA’S HOPE could finish off strongly but (5) PRINCE OF FIRE and (7) INHERIT THE RAIN should outsprint him.

(6) SMORGASBORD is finding form and holds (10) THE WINTER LAKE on their recent meeting.

Race 8 (1,400m)

(1) CONCERTO is running well. Should give a good account of herself.

(3) STATE OF MIND finished half a length ahead of (11) DE JANEIRO and owing to an apprentice claim, is 4kg better off. She should confirm. However, the latter needed the outing – watch.

(5) BEAU KALA and (8) COLORAMA could get into the mix.