March 24 Hong Kong (Sha Tin) form analysis

Dazzling debut winner Massive Sovereign stretching out under champion jockey Zac Purton at Sha Tin on March 19 in his preparation for the BMW Hong Kong Derby (2,000m) on March 24.

Race 1 (1,200m)

7 Divano has trialled well and looks set to make an impact on debut. The wide gate is the concern.

5 Geneva found one to beat in both starts in Hong Kong. He clearly has got ability.

3 Must Go is suited in this grade. He can make his presence felt with the inside draw.

2 Fun N Glory is next in line.

Race 2 (1,400m)

4 Good Good makes his debut following a sound trial. He comes from the right stable and gets the services of Ryan Moore. The slight concern is the wide draw.

1 Sky Heart was impressive when winning his last start and gets another chance in the grade.

2 Second To None has some talent and is heading in the right direction as a one-time winner from four starts in Hong Kong.

8 Chater Gold mixes his form but the ability is definitely there.

Race 3 (1,200m)

8 Silver Spurs makes his debut. He appears to have some ability and his latest trial effort at Conghua was solid.

2 Always Fluke has an ideal draw and the talent to win this.

4 Fast As Rocket is better than his record suggests. He was training well until that lacklustre debut effort.

10 Less Is More is lightly raced but continues to show improvement. Keep safe.

Race 4 (1,600m)

2 Mister Dapper closed off nicely last time and has the capabilities to improve. He is a winner already over this course and distance.

4 Beer Palace is progressing the right way and has the ideal draw.

10 Joyful Prosperity has yet to win but clearly has the capacity to do so. Gets one of his better chances.

5 Volcanic Spark is next in line.

Race 5 (1,200m)

8 My Flying Angel was crowded on debut and can improve following that effort. He showed a bit of ability that day.

2 Ka Ying Rising continues to take forward steps as a two-time winner from four starts. He will be a short-priced favourite.

5 Prawns Eleven surprised with a victory last start. He has the right draw to make another impact.

1 Goko Win has the class edge.

Race 6 (1,400m)

1 Loyal Bo Bo was an enormous victor last start and remains in the same grade. The clear top pick with High Bowman aboard.

10 Sky Trust is lightly raced and has been showing significant progress with every start.

12 Spicy Gold is another who has been racing well without winning. He must overcome the draw, however.

11 Smiling Collector is next in line.

Race 7 (2,000m)

BMW Hong Kong Derby

7 Massive Sovereign burst onto the scene with a dazzling debut victory. Classy, he can prove hard to beat if he can follow that effort up.

2 Helios Express has been the benchmark across the three-race Four-Year-Old Classic Series. The slight concern is the gate, especially as he tends to overdo it mid-race.

4 Chill Chibi has some serious untapped ability and can improve stepping up in trip.

5 Ensued likes the track and trip and can make his presence felt.

Race 8 (1,200m)

2 Howdeepisyourlove is a classy sprinter who won well last start. He needs to only repeat that effort to suggest he will be hard to beat.

8 Invincible Sage falls into a similar category. He ran well last start and can build on that effort.

6 Nervous Witness is going for back-to-back wins. He has returned in stellar form.

9 Flying Ace can make his presence felt. He is honest and usually competitive.

Race 9 (1,800m)

4 Sweet Encounter steps back in grade. He has raced well in Class 2 and should appreciate the dip in class. The one they must beat.

2 C P Brave has found form once again as a two-time winner from his past four starts. James McDonald knows the horse and he is a threat in this grade.

5 Packing Hurricane and Harry Bentley have a super record together. He was a strong winner by two lengths last start.

6 Columbus County is next in line.

Race 10 (1,400m)

14 Aeroinvincible is seeking consecutive wins. He has hit the ground running across two starts in Hong Kong and his best can overcome this group.

2 Green N White has two wins already this season. He goes about his racing the right way and gets another super chance to score again.

3 Fun Together has a tidy record and boasts a trio of wins this term.

8 Patch Of Theta broke through in fine style last start. He can continue to advance.

