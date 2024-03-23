March 24 South Africa (Greyville) form analysis

Race 1 (1,200m)

(2) THE GHOST raced greenly when second on debut. The filly can go one better.

(6) MAGICAL VIEW has had the benefit of experience with two starts under her girth.

(8) ICY LANCASTER also raced greenly first-up (fifth) and should come on from that.

(7) SEA SALT returns from a lengthy break but looks to be the stable’s second choice.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(7) ETHEREAL VIEW, one of Mike Miller’s five runners, is the choice of stable rider Tristan Godden. The filly does the turn for the first time but has consistent form down the straight.

She could face stiff opposition from (4) GRAND OCCASION, who started at long odds on debut. She is sure to have come on.

(8) EXTRACTION should improve from her comeback effort last start. Richard Fourie rides.

(9) I WON’T GIVE UP raced greenly on debut and should come on from that run.

Race 3 (1,000m)

(3) EMERALD GREEN looks held by (6) SWEET JULIA and (4) HEAD GIRL. Both finished in front of her last time. But, with blinkers and Fourie up, Emerald Green may turn the tables.

(7) MAGIC MAVERICK showed some progress second-up and now sports blinkers.

Race 4 (1,400m)

(10) RUN TO RIO has improved in two starts with blinkers and was close-up on both occasions. The extra 200m should suit.

(13) CAPTAIN MARSALA has not been out of the money since racing with blinkers but has drawn widest of all.

(4) GORGEOUS DUDE is progressing fast, from a debut sixth to second at his next start. He could pull this one off with Rachel Venniker’s 1.5kg allowance.

(9) SPELLING BEE makes his local debut with some fair Cape Town form.

Race 5 (1,400m)

(8) RAFEEF’S CHOICE shoulders top weight but has been in good form since returning from a break.

(9) FORT J’ADORE has been consistent and goes well over this trip.

(10) MISS GIBSON has the worst draw but goes very well for Nicholas Patel.

Fourie stays with recent maiden winner (6) QUESTO E QUELLO, who was not far back in her handicap debut.

Race 6 (1,200m)

(1) GLADATORIAN is well weighted and looks the part from his pole position draw.

(8) SWING UPON A STAR will have his supporters after his last win and Kobeli Lihaba’s 1.5kg claim.

Tony Rivalland has always rated (3) COIN SPINNER as a useful sprinter and has engaged Fourie for the ride.

The gelding’s last win was on this course with Fourie up, beating (12) PRAY FOR RAIN, who has been entered for the Grade 1 Computaform Sprint on April 6, so this could be a warm-up.

Race 7 (1,600m)

(1) CELESTIAL CITY comes from a blue-blooded pedigree, including being a full brother to champions Hawwaam and Rainbow Bridge. He has only 53.5kg to shoulder from a plum draw.

(5) WINTER GAMES had some promising form in good company before a layoff. This is his third run back.

(2) NARINA TROGON was comfortably beaten by (3) IMILENZEYOKUDUDUMA when they last met. But the former is now 4kg better off, which should be enough to turn the tables.

Race 8 (1,600m)

(10) PASCALI was making good headway from some way off the pace when third last time. Can go on with it.

(8) TEICHMAN finished ahead of him. Back on turf with Fourie staying with the ride, the tables could be turned.

(9) IRON WILL tries for a hat-trick of wins after leading all the way last time.

(1) MANIC MONDAY takes on the males but does have the best draw. She looks the pick of Paul Lafferty’s two runners.

Race 9 (2,000m)

(6) GALAXY EXPLORER has not been far back when taking on stronger rivals at recent starts. The blinkers go up in the right race.

(5) SAN MARZANO is holding form and has a light weight. This is his best trip.

(4) KHANYISA INDLELA is seldom far back and goes well over this course and distance.

(2) TOBACCONIST does not appear to like the Poly, so his last run is possibly best ignored. He had good form before that on the Greyville turf.