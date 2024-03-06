March 7 South Africa (Vaal) form guide

Race 1 (1,200m)

(14) NORTHERN KITTEN was not fancied on debut but was not disgraced.

(5) LADY GREENSLEEVES and (8) TOGETHER AGAIN are struggling and either could do it.

Watch first-timer (13) COUGAR COUNTY and stablemate (6) MORE THAN ALL.

Race 2 (1,200m)

Of the 11 runners carded, eight are first-timers – watch the betting.

(9) WILD AT WAR gets the nod among those who raced, but (11) WILLOWILD could challenge.

Race 3 (1,200m)

(1) ACROSS THE POND has done well in both her starts but was just behind (10) ULTIMISSIMO last time. Go close.

(4) HAPPY WIVES will know more about it.

Race 4 (1,000m)

(12) JUMPING ANALIA lost it at the start last time and could get her just reward.

(1) AND ACTION is having his peak run and could make a race of it.

(13) ENCHANTING LADY has not been far off them and should run another honest race.

(15) SOMEDAY MAYBE and (14) SMASHING warrant inclusion in exotics.

Race 5 (2,400m)

(1) POSITIVE ATTITUDE is in form, however, he gives threatening (7) FUSHIMI INARI 5kg which could prove costly.

(9) MONSIEUR CHEVELLE finished runner-up in his last two and could go one better.

(3) NAMAQUA BLOSSOM can do better and with (8) IDEAL FUTURE and (4) OUT OF YOUR LEAGUE, could challenge.

Race 6 (1,600m)

(8) A PLACE IN THE SUN is in form and is a chance if she handles the straight 1,600m.

(3) OCTOBER FAIR did well after a rest and is another on debut over the straight 1,600m.

(2) OFF LIMITS won on Polytrack. Can improve.

(9) FEELING GROOVY, (7) FLAMBOYANT FLYER and (5) PRICELESS can threaten.

Race 7 (1,500m)

(15) SILVANO’S SONG won his only try over this distance, however, this is down the straight.

(10) MOOLA MAN was 2.6-lengths behind in-form (1) FULLY LOADED but is 6kg better off.

Respect (5) NORDIC REBEL.

Race 8 (1,200m)

(9) LAW OF SUCCESS is 2.5kg worse off (8) WORK OF TIME, but can confirm.

On collateral form (3) WINGS WITHIN ME comes into the picture.

(5) ALABAMA ANNA, (1) RUNWAY BOMB and (7) HAPPY ANALIA are more for the short list.