March 9 South Africa (Turffontein/Kenilworth) form analysis

Race 1 (1,800m)

(8) FOREST GOD is improving with racing and should make a bold bid.

(1) TO THE RESCUE has a serious chance and could exit the maiden ranks.

(3) KAROO GOLD has been threatening and should be involved.

(2) CALLABURN has been finishing close-up and could challenge.

Race 2 (1,400m)

(1) WORLD OF PLEASURE boasts the strongest form. The colt just needs to perform at the level of either outing over this trip to open his account.

(9) BUZZ BOMB could pose the biggest threat, if building on the improvement of his last start.

(7) PROHIBITION and (4) SET TO MUSIC have shown enough to earn a cheque. On pedigree, they should appreciate the step-up in trip.

Watch the betting on well-bred newcomer (10) CRIMSON COMET.

Race 3 (1,800m)

Three runners could fight this out – (2) VOLARE E MAMBO, (8) ERUPT THE DAWN and (1) SAY IT WITH ROSES. With blinkers fitted, Volare E Mambo gets the nod.

(9) INCREDIBLE INDRANI can only improve on debut.

(3) ARABIAN RED and (5) A TOUCH OF SUGAR could sneak into the placings.

Race 4 (1,000m)

(2) RAMA FORCESA finished down the field in a two-year-old feature on Met Day after an encouraging debut. Gelded, he could redeem himself.

(3) AFRICAN PRINCE was not disgraced on debut in the Cape Slipper and should improve appreciably with the benefit of that experience.

(1) TURBO TWENTY fits a similar profile, so could also get into the picture.

Watch the betting on the newcomers, especially (9) SUMMER SNOW and (5) BOMBER BAY.

Race 5 (2,000m)

(1) TROIS TROIS QUATRE, who has been knocking on the door, deserves his fourth success. The one to beat.

If he fluffs his lines, (2) JET DYNASTY could emerge the winner, with the remaining four runners fighting for the placings.

Race 6 (1,400m)

Stablemates (1) LINDBERGH and (7) ZIL MORIS are last-start winners weighted to be competitive. The distance suits the latter, but he concedes 4.5kg to the former, which could prove the difference between the pair.

(2) SOLOMONS SEAL acquitted himself well over this track and trip last time from a wide draw.

He ought to be more competitive on these terms, although riding arrangements suggest the best-weighted (6) MY GOLLY MOLLY is the stable-elect after a pleasing comeback run over an inadequate distance.

(5) WAR CHARIOT and (4) TYRION LANNISTER have earning potential, too.

Race 7 (1,160m)

(3) COLD FACT could resume winning ways but would not have things her own way.

(10) MOONSHININGTHROUGH was recently well beaten by (5) I AM GIANT, who should be having his peak run and should confirm.

(7) SWING UPON A STAR is one for the shortlist and cannot be excluded from the exotics.

Race 8 (1,200m)

(5) TEQUILA SKY and (6) LOVE SHACK are overdue and would not be winning out of turn after several near misses. Both have the form and experience to play leading roles.

(7) SPIRIT GUIDE and (8) FASTNET FILLY are improving and will likely make their presence felt.

(2) PILOT FLAME and (4) BEST THING EVER are also likely to improve after their encouraging introductions.

Race 9 (2,000m)

(4) FRANCES ETHEL beat (1) MARY’S GREENLIGHT quite comfortably by 1 3/4 lengths. But she has a penalty of 4.5kg which may not be enough to keep the latter at bay.

(3) EXPLOSIVE BOND comes into the reckoning, having won both starts over 2,400m. She could finish off strongly and grab them.

(5) SUKHUMVIT, (6) FORGIVENESS are looking to improve more.

Race 10 (1,800m)

(7) STORM BOULEVARD was returning from a break when finishing ahead of several re-opposing rivals over this course and distance last time. He ought to remain competitive with improved fitness.

(5) KWITE A KING ran on from a long way back on that occasion. Good value to turn the tables.

The improving (3) CONTINENTALEXPRESS looked better with blinkers that day and is likely to continue his progress with another forward showing.

On the evidence of his last start over 1,600m, (1) SONG TO THE MOON will appreciate this sterner test of stamina.

(6) JOVIAL is next best.

Race 11 (2,000m)

(1) HAWKBILL did well despite encountering problems in his last few starts.

Stablemate (4) VIVA BRAZIL sports blinkers and is a strong back-up.

(2) EIFFEL TOWER never produced last time but could get into the action.

(3) GEORGE HANDEL and stable companions (5) DUBAI HILLS and (6) MARAUDING HORDE are looking for the minor money.

Race 12 (1,400m)

(12) MONT LOISIR was returning from a layoff when a beaten short-priced favourite over this course and distance. He will strip fitter with the benefit of that outing but is drawn wide.

The well-bred (4) HOODIA has shown promise in three starts on the straight but will appreciate this step-up in trip. Should play a leading role.

(2) KING OF NUMBERS caught the eye on his reappearance (over track and trip) and should have more to offer with improved fitness.

(7) IGUGULETHU and (6) PRINCE OF TIBET have the form and experience to get involved.

(14) LORD SAYE completes the shortlist.

Race 13 (2,400m)

After three runner-up positions, (1) GOOD COUNCIL could get it right and take the Listed TAB Aquanaut.

(4) BLACK THORN, who seldom finishes far behind, could be ready to get back on the winning trail.

(6) RED MAPLE, (9) PRIME EXAMPLE and (3) EAST COAST are capable on their day and could get into the money. Prime Example and East Coast are last-start winners.

Race 14 (1,400m)

(3) WUGUG has won both starts over this course and distance, including a similar contest last time.

(6) GO LIKE FLO is weighted to turn the tables on these terms but renews rivalry with (8) SENHORA VICTORIA on unfavourable revised handicaps.

(1) GLEE CLUB, (4) GREEN VALKYRIE and (9) PORTO ZANTE could also have a say, if building on the improvement of their recent outings.

The distance-suited last-start maiden winner (10) QHAWEKAZI is progressive and could represent the value in the race.

Race 15 (1,600m)

(2) SILENT WAR is holding form and should be right there. But he gives (10) PLAYER 8kg, which could prove his downfall.

(1) ZUZAN claims 4kg, which could help.

(6) TIRPITZ could get into the reckoning.

Race 16 (1,600m)

(11) POMODORO’S JET was heavily supported when beaten at short odds over 2,000m last time. He can gain compensation for that defeat, reverting to this trip, and preserve his unbeaten course-and-distance record.

His well-bred stablemate (1) JOIN THE DOTS made the expected improvement when winning over this track and trip in just his second start. Could be competitive at this level under a light weight from stall No. 1.

(2) QUATERMAIN has won back-to-back starts over this course and distance and has claims again despite the seven-point penalty.

(4) KITCHAKAL, (6) BLACKBERRY MALT and (8) GAINSFORD come next.

Race 17 (1,800m)

(1) ZEUS,a winner of his last two starts, and (2) ARAGOSTA are top stayers. But the drop to 1,800m could be a bit of a concern.

(3) LITIGATION is full of heart while stablemate (4) NEBRAAS cannot be ignored for the money.

(6) STREET ART and (5) MERIDIIUS are in with winning claims.

(7) SHOEMAKER and (11) TWIN TURBO also warrant respect.