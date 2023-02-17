Mare looking to Flying First Class for 10th time

Race 1 (1,800m)

(11) BROADLANDS has been threatening and could get her just reward from pole position. Many are looking to capitalise if she fluffs her lines.

(9) BREEZE OVER was hampered at a crucial part of the race last time and could make amends. Watch newcomer (7) AFRICAN DUKE and (8) AMERICAN BISCUIT.

(2) BRONZE SWORD and (5) MANZ KNIGHT are looking for the minor money.

Race 2 (1,800m)

(2) DIESEL AND DUST finished nearly two lengths in front of (6) TAMARISK TREE but is 1.5kg worse off. It could get close between them.

(3) TABEBUIA won his only try over this track and trip and could double up.

(1) GOOD COUNCIL never showed in the Guineas last time but is better than that.

(8) TWIN TURBO, (10) DESTINY OF SOULS and (11) DUKE OF RAIN are not out of it.

Race 3 (1,800m)

(5) LITIGATION won his only try over this distance and could double up. Stable companion (2) NEBRAAS could run him down if a fast pace is set from the jump.

(8) PLATINUM SKY cannot be ignored for the money. Eight-year-old (3) DIVINE ODYSSEY is doing well and will give them something to think about. Stablemate (4) SECOND BASE could blow them all away if the gelding recaptures his true form.

Race 4 (2,600m)

(3) FLYING FIRST CLASS is holding form. The five-year-old mare could reach the 10-winner mark.

(7) BANHA BRIDGE was under no pressure when beating (6) AFRAAD by four lengths, but is penalised 4.5kg.

(4) EARL did well in his first attempt over a marathon distance and should give another decent performance.

(2) WHITE FANG found problems in his last two starts but could get back on track.

Race 5 (1,600m)

Trainer Mike de Kock could capture the Egoli Mile. He has (2) ARIVIDICIO, who was far from disgraced in the Tony Ruffel Stakes and (5) CLIMATE CONTROL, who has claims despite a wide draw.

Trainer Sean Tarry is looking to challenge with (9) BILLY SPELLBOUND (probably stable elect) and (7) SILVER HILLS.

Trainer Ashley Fortune would not take it lying down. She has (4) MERIDIUS and (3) TOTAL PROTECTION.

Race 6 (1,500m)

(4) FOREVER MINE won his only attempt over this course and distance when he beat (7) INDLAMU by a neck. Indlamu is 1.5kg better off and could be a humdinger.

(3) OUTOFTHEDARKNESS found problems last time but should make his presence felt.

Stablemate (9) HOMELY GIRL is well treated.

(11) EXPRESSFROMTHEUS was not striding out last time and can be given another chance.

Race 7 (1,450m)

The lightly raced maiden winners (4) ROLL OVER REDROVER (won second-up at 25-1), (5) CELTIC RUMOURS (odds-on but hampered by a slipped saddle), (6) LUSHOZI SHOOP (was backed and won easily on debut) and (7) VITELLIUS (won his second start and first run as a gelding) are capable of improving.