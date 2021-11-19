Maria Corolina is on a roll

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(4) CAPE PRINCESS had a valid excuse last time on the Poly - she coughed. If over her issues, she could bounce back on the turf.

(6) PERFECT APPEAL had subsequent winners behind her in her last two starts. She had to overcome wide draws in those races. She, too, should be happy with the switch to the turf and must rate as a serious chance.

(13) BLACK PEPPERCORN races for a stable in terrific form. She has drawn wide but could mow them down if getting a good pace.

(10) SNOW TUNE, (8) VISION OF WILL and (5) CORNER CRUSADE look threatening.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

(4) RUNNING RIFLES was unlucky to finish second three times in a row. He should get it right as he has a wealth of experience. But, most importantly, he has drawn well this time.

(7) DUKE OF ORANGE made a fair debut behind Running Rifles' former classy stablemate Gaudis Masterpiece. He could show even more for a bang-on-form yard. Follow the betting action closely.

(6) CASERO, (9) PETECA, (8) NAPOLEON and (14) SIR THEODORE could be the ones with big improvement to come.

RACE 3 (2,300M)

(5) SUPER SILVER ran a much-improved second-up. He showed inexperience in that race but it was a creditable effort nonetheless. If he enjoys the longer trip, he could go on to score.

(3) HEAD GARDENER will be out to make amends after being beaten as the hot favourite last time. He had things go wrong and could also prefer the turf with maturity.

(6) GREY LINNGARI is ready to win but has been encountering soft ground. He may find extra if the going comes up good.

(2) YOUNG NELSON has been costly to follow but he should bag his win sooner than later.

(4) TOMMY THE KIDD showed potential last time when a good fourth over 2,000m.

RACE 4 (2,400M)

(10) CHEWBACA did not let his team down when racing on the turf at Greyville last time. In fact, he produced an amazing finish when tried over 2,200m. He can follow up against these but will need the race run to suit.

(6) COROMANDEL was eye-catching on the Poly after being beaten about 41/2 lengths by Chewbaca and looks ready to turn the tables on his conqueror. This should be a thriller.

(5) MYSTERY BOY has a better draw. If getting a soft lead, he could prove to be more effective.

(11) EXTRACT and (3) COMMAND COUNCIL showed good resolve to win their maidens. Both can get into the action.

RACE 5 (2,000M)

(6) CHELSEA FLOWER won a good race second-up. She showed in her post-maiden she is looking for a longer distance. However, she switches to turf and will need to get the timing right against the seasoned elders.

(5) RISE also looks well placed. She came from too far back last time but that was a stronger race.

(2) BASETSANA is knocking on the door for her first win at this track. She finished 11/4 lengths ahead of Rise last start and could confirm, as she was blowing in her second run after a rest. She should have made further progress.

(10) PAPILLION and (11) ISLA MORADA are definite runners on their best form.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(2) PURPLE PANTHER is taking on a strong local contingent on his KwaZulu-Natal debut. But his stable is in hot form in the province and he comes off a promising last win on the Highveld.

(6) MACH FOUR has hit top form and looks ready to win. He just found one better in his last two starts on the Poly and could appreciate being back on turf.

(4) BORN TO PERFORM should love racing on the turf at this venue. He won a feature over this track and trip early in his career and his stable has been in hot form.

(1) LUCKY DANCER and (3) TIME TAKER are in winning form and need to be taken seriously as well.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

(3) MARIA COROLINA was on a roll before a rest. She won two from the front easily but is now dropping in trip in this ultra-competitive event. Still, she may prove effective after a rest.

(2) LADY LEGEND, who can handle the Poly and turf, can follow up from a good draw. There was already a subsequent winner from her last win.

(4) AISLING brings high-class form into the race. She may be better coming at them over the shorter trip, after leading over further last time.

(6) PURPLE PERSUASION will be at a peak and loves the Greyville turf . She is among the many dangers.

RACE 8 (1,000M)

If (13) PURPLE POWAHOUSE can overcome his draw, he should make his presence felt, even if he has not yet won on the turf. He has met better.

(4) IMPARTIAL has drawn well. Ignore his Poly form. He has been quite useful on the turf. He can score an overdue second win.

(5) FAUSTINO was not disgraced in a stronger race last time. He should build on that in his third run after rest but is dropping in distance. Still, his only win was over 1,000m.

(11) DIEDI won convincingly over 1,000m last time. The four-year-old can do it again.

(1) SOWETO ROSE, who won two starts back, also has a say.