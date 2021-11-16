Marina will relish 1,600m

RACE 1 (1,200M)

Newcomer (8) LA VIDA is very well bred and could be ready to win on debut, so watch the betting market for clues.

(12) THRILLA ought to have come on since her promising debut and could go one better.

(6) FOR ALL WE KNOW, (10) PANZANELLA and (11) SHORT SHARP SHOCK are likely to improve after their fair debuts.

(1) CHARITY BALL, (2) MASTERS QUEEN and (4) RARE also have potential if they can reproduced their best form.

RACE 2 (2,400M)

(1) WARRIOR BLING was making his second start after a rest when staying on to finish third in a similar contest over this trip last time. He meets (6) FLY OVER on better terms, so should have the measure of his rival.

Fly Over's stable companion (2) FYNBOS, who is taking on male rivals, is unexposed over this trip but could make her presence felt. The mare is a two-time winner, over 1,800m and 2,000m.

(4) COUP DE MAIN finished second in his only outing over this distance, so cannot be ignored.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

The well-bred (9) LET IT BURN surprised at big odds when second on debut over this track and trip. He could go one better with improvement.

(16) ZUM ZUM, (15) VANDERBILT and (5) GALACTIC PATH also made pleasing introductions and ought to have improved. They are threats.

Stablemates (2) AENEAS and (14) SUGAR MOUNTAIN, as well as (1) BON BOYAGE, have been gelded and are likely to improve and have their say.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(1) RED KITE has improved with every start and is stepping up in distance. She was second over 1,400m last time and gave the impression she could have more to offer over the extra 200m.

(10) ZIPPY OVER has shown promise in both starts over 1,400m and is bred to improve over more ground. She will be hard to beat from a favourable draw, with Anton Marcus retaining the ride.

(8) EMPRESS OF JADE has also hinted at ability in her two starts. She stayed on for fifth over 1,400m last time and will appreciate the extra distance.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(1) MARINA caught the eye on her comeback in a Grade 3 over a trip well short of her best. She would have tightened up and should be better suited to this distance. The one to beat.

The progressive (2) PRETTY BETTY made giant strides late in her three-year-old campaign, culminating in consecutive feature-race wins. She is a known front runner who is hard to peg back if allowed to dictate.

(4) KAILENE was second at Grade 1 level in her only outing over this trip as a two-year-old. She had excuses for a disappointing comeback run.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

Stablemates (3) POLTERGEIST and (6) TOP QUALITY made the expected improvement to win last time. They should make further progress and are likely to be competitive on their handicap debut.

(1) MASTER REDOUTE fluffed his lines when stepped into a handicap for his last start, but is highly thought of and better than that run suggested.

(5) SERVICE ACE beat (7) GLOBAL ALLY in the maidens and was probably not suited with the blinkers last time.