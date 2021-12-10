Marmara Sea's the one

RACE 1 (800M)

Trainer Alan Greeff has picked up many of these early juvenile races. So, it will not be much of a surprise were he to take out this event as well. It is probably worth noting he is sending out just the one entrant. (1) CLIFF TOP will have stable jockey Greg Cheyne aboard.

Rival-trainer Gavin Smith usually picks up most of the juvenile races Greeff does not win. But, in his case, it is more difficult to pick which of his runners is the right one, as jockey bookings do not render any help. Apprentice Yuzae Ramzan claims 2.5kg on (3) SAND BANK, so could perhaps be preferred to (2) CRUISE CONTROL and (4) THEN IN FOCUS.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(1) ROMANEE CONTI has made the trip from the Western Cape, so an improved run is likely against this competitive lot.

The same could also be said of (2) NOTORIX.

(3) TARA ITI showed nothing on his Polytrack debut but can do better.

(5) TRUMPS EXPRESS is in good form. Each-way chance.

RACE 3 (1,000M)

(2) FRANCA makes her local debut after a stable change. She won nicely on this surface in KwaZulu-Natal, so deserves the utmost respect.

(3) TALIA AL GHUL is better than her most recent run would suggest. She should do a lot better this time.

(4) SUPER SIRI makes the trip from the Western Cape and can win.

(6) MESMERIZING MOON also has a winning chance.

RACE 4 (1,000M)

(1) LINE OF POWER was probably caught too far back last time. He looked unlikely to win 200m from home but flew to snatch victory. He has every chance of making it a hat-trick over a course and distance he clearly enjoys.

(2) TEVYE was not too far behind Line Of Power and is better off at the weights. Respect.

The same can be said of (3) SONNY QUINN.

(8) STANTON STREET and (9) TIMKAT may have just needed their last runs and should strip fitter this time.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(1) MARSH MARIGOLD is coming off a nice win and is improving.

(2) HOMER FIDGET deserves a second win but is not well drawn.

(5) KING JULIAN likes the Polytrack but has been in poor form. But he can cause a major upset.

(4) RAISE THE STANDARD is coming off an easy maiden win and could follow up.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(3) VISION OF ICE was a wide-margin winner to get her out of the maiden ranks and is not really exposed yet, so could prove better than her current merit rating. She is taking on a number of in-form and able types though.

(7) MAYFERN and (8) MEENEERA come in good form and deserve to be included in all bets.

(4) FLORIDA KEYS is consistent and could win on local debut.

(5) EUROPEANA is clearly better than her last run would suggest. Her trainer's raiders are always worth including.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(1) MARMARA SEA has an excellent record on this surface and is clearly the one to beat with top jockey Cheyne astride. His stable has some fair back-up in (8) CARIOCA and (9) STEP LIVELY, who have had their best year.

Visiting trainer Justin Snaith has sent (2) WILD COAST to take on the Greef trio. His Trippi five-year-old was not beaten far at Greyville where he tried this surface and could be good enough to win.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

(5) POPPY OF BAYEUX was unlucky on the Poly in her penultimate start. Hopefully, she can get a clear passage. She has run well over this trip and a 4kg apprentice claim could give an added advantage.

(4) FLAG OF WREN showed good pace on turf last start and turned in a useful performance the last time she raced on the synthetic. She could get much closer.

(2) ZURI'S STAR and (7) TIDE IS HIGH met the males last time and were not disgraced. Zuri's Star may have needed it and has the better draw, so can improve.

RACE 9 (1,900M)

(1) ON YOUR MARKS and (4) HIKARU have been consistent without winning. Although both should be right there at the finish, it is possible something can improve to beat them.

(2) LINGUEE has a terrible draw for his jockey to overcome. But he has run some decent races and a change of tactics could pay off.

(9) NUSSPLY and (13) QUEEN LOUISE tend to lack a strong finish but are also not out of it.