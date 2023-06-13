Masked Vigilante can bounce back

Race 1 (1,400m)

(9) DIAMOND ROCK and (6) OZARK have improved with each start over this trip, so are likely to be competitive.

Stablemates (1) GREENLAND and (12) HARAJUKU have made pleasing introductions over a shorter trip. They will have more to offer over this distance with experience under their belts.

Race 2 (1,400m)

Trainer Glen Kotzen’s runners could complete a stable trifecta with (2) LADY MAJORCA and (5) ANALYTIC the best of his trio.

Analytic, a last-start runner-up, is closely matched with stablemate (8) SUNSHINE DAY, who should have plenty to offer with improved fitness.

(12) WOMAN’S WORLD has claims on that form but must contend with a wide draw.

Race 3 (1,400m)

(4) GO LIKE FLO and (9) MISTY CLIFFS are overdue. They are likely to feature prominently but give weight away.

(8) GODDEX APHAEA has improved after a break. The filly should have a say in her peak outing, getting 4.5kg from those rivals.

(10) RED MOON RISING improved over this trip last time. The youngster needs only to overcome the widest draw to fight out the finish.

(5) LOOK FORWARD completes the shortlist.

Race 4 (1,600m)

The progressive three-year-old pair (1) GREEN MANDARIN and (7) PREVALENCE have big weights to shoulder but are likely to play leading roles if building on their smart recent efforts.

The lightly raced four-year-old (8) INSIDE STORY is distance suited and ought to pose a threat with a handy 54.5kg.

(2) TOTHEMOONANDBACK and (12) BARDOLINO are holding their form well and are also capable of staking a claim. The preference is for Tothemoonandback, who is drawn well.

Race 5 (1,200m)

(1) SUMMER LILY was impressive when winning on debut over this course and distance. The filly gets the nod with improvement.

(2) OCTOBER MORN and (3) SIDDELEY have the form and experience to mount a serious challenge.

Last-start winners (4) UNCONQUERABLE LADY and (8) ONI SAN could get into the picture, too. With progress, they have more to offer.

Race 6 (1,200m)

In this listed race, precocious fillies (3) BALTIC SECRET and (8) DISTANT WINTER could upstage their male rivals.

Distant Winter got the better of Baltic Secret in a recent meeting over 1,100m. But Baltic Secret is 4kg better off on these terms, so could turn the tables.

Last-start winners (4) TEFLON MAN and (6) UNDERWORLD are on the up. They are capable of joining that fight for victory.

Race 7 (1,600m)

(12) LINEBACKER is drawn widest but is favourably treated by the conditions. The gelding is likely to improve after a pleasing comeback outing.

(3) FIREALLEY and (9) GRINKOV finished ahead of Linebacker last time and renew rivalry on identical terms. They should be involved again from better starting berths.

(10) PORT LOUIS and (4) SPEED MACHINE are closely matched on that form and are also capable of getting into the picture.

Race 8 (1,400m)

(1) RAISING QUINN and (3) PUCALLPA are likely to appreciate the step-up to this distance and should also fare better off their reduced marks.

(5) MARY LAMB caught the eye last time when running on well at the business end from a wide draw.

She should be right in the firing line from a better gate off a two-point lower rating.

The improving youngster (4) ROYALS has enjoyed the 1,400m trip and could follow up with any improvement.

Race 9 (1,100m)

(6) MASKED VIGILANTE caught the eye on his return from a break over 1,000m. With any improvement, he could bounce back to winning ways over this trip.

(3) WINTER PEARL ought to do better, too, with the headgear removed after a disappointing last start. On his best form, he should stake a claim.

(1) LIKETHECLAPPERS and (2) CHARLIE MALONE have been battling to win but are dangerous to dismiss cutting back in distance.