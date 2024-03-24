Massive Sovereign wins HK Derby in new mark

The Dennis Yip-trained debut winner Massive Sovereign (Zac Purton) taking the BMW Hong Kong Derby over 2,000m second-up on March 24.

HONG KONG - Trainer Dennis Yip will consider a tilt at the Group 1 FWD QEII Cup (2,000m) in April, after Massive Sovereign completed an extraordinary rise with a spectacular win in the HK$26 million (S$4.5 million) BMW Hong Kong Derby (2,000m) under Zac Purton at Sha Tin on March 24.

Providing Yip with his first triumph in the Classic for four-year-olds and Purton’s second after Luger in 2015, Massive Sovereign clocked the fastest time in Derby history – 1min 59.85sec – since the race distance was changed to 2,000m in 2000.

The former Irish stayer bettered champion Golden Sixty’s time of 2:00.15 set in 2020.

In a thrilling finish, Massive Sovereign charged from the rear to beat Galaxy Patch by a neck. Front runner Ka Ya Generation was a neck further back in third place.

All three place-getters broke two minutes on the good-to-firm surface in front of 60,976 spectators.

Formerly known as Broadhurst, when trained by Aidan O’Brien in Ireland, Massive Sovereign was having only his second Hong Kong start.

He secured a place in the Derby with a stunning debut win over the course and distance on March 3.

Backed into 4.4 on the strength of that win, Massive Sovereign sat at the rear of the field.

He gradually edged closer while tracking Helios Express, who was bidding for a clean sweep of the Four-Year-Old Classic Series after snaring the Hong Kong Classic Mile (1,600m) and the Hong Kong Classic Cup (1,800m).

While he finished eighth, Massive Sovereign emerged from a chasing pack to stymie Andrea Atzeni’s daring all-the-way bid on Ka Ying Generation, who threatened to defy his 39-1 odds after sweeping to a five-length lead at the 400m.

Weaving into clear running, Massive Sovereign responded strongly under a desperate Purton with a final sectional of 22.58sec to overhaul Ka Ying Generation and Galaxy Patch, who clocked 22.40sec for the last 400m.

Hong Kong champion trainer in 2012-13, Yip revelled in the most important success of his career.

“It’s very exciting. I think the Derby, for me, is more important than the championship…but this one for my life is the big one,” Yip said.

“He’s a very special horse with a very good mind. The last 200m I was very nervous but I rely on Zac. He is the champion jockey in Hong Kong and everything was good with the horse.

“This horse, the first day he arrived in Hong Kong, he (Purton) sent me the video (of Massive Sovereign winning at Leopardstown) and told me he thought he was a nice horse and asked me if he could ride him.

“I’ve already entered him for (the FWD QEII Cup) at the end of April. I will see how the horse pulls up. If he’s good and he improves, I will go this way.

“I’m very happy, it’s amazing for my life. What a memory.”

Purton described securing the ride on Massive Sovereign – a No Nay Never gelding who won two of five starts for O’Brien – as the fruit of several “sliding doors” moments.

“At one stage, I thought I was going to ride Ensued and the owner wanted Ryan (Moore),” he said.

“Then I thought I would ride Helios (Express) and I was away when Hughy (Bowman) won on him and then I watched him win the first two legs (of the Four-Year-Old Classic Series).

“I didn’t really have a horse for the Derby until this bloke won. So, like when I won on Luger, it was a late pick-up ride into the race.

“I feel extremely honoured and privileged to have found such a horse to win it.” HKJC